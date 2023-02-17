Random Acts of Kindness Day is celebrated every year on February 17 in the United States of America. The day celebrates and encourages random acts of kindness. After the US, several other countries too began to commemorate the day on different dates. The day is celebrated on September 1 in New Zealand. The Random Act of Kindness Day aims to cultivate the emotion of kindness and brighten up someone’s day. "It's just a day to celebrate kindness and the whole pay it forward mentality", said Tracy Van Kalsbeek, executive director of the Stratford Perth Community Foundation, in 2016, where the day is celebrated on November 4. Scroll down to know more about Random Acts of Kindness Day, its history, significance and more. World Radio Day 2023 Date & Theme: Know History And Significance Of The Global Event That Highlights The Importance Of Radio.

Random Acts of Kindness Day History

The origin of the Random Acts of Kindness Foundation (RAK) dates to the year 1995 when it was founded in the US. It is a non-profit organization which headquartered in Denver, Colorado and is headed by Will Glennon who is the founder of the group. Glennon is currently the Chairman of World Kindness, USA. In New Zealand, Random Acts of Kindness day began in 2004 and is since been celebrated with several acts of kindness to make someone happy.

International Year of Millets 2023: 4,000kg 'Bhagar' Prepared in Maharashtra's Nashik.

Random Acts of Kindness Day Significance

Random Acts of Kindness Day is a perfect opportunity for people to shower love and affection and show acts of kindness to someone. On this day, people usually buy food for someone, buy extra at the grocery store and donate it, buy flowers for someone, help someone in any small way, compliment a colleague on their work, let a car into the traffic ahead of you, get a gift for new neighbors, or paying the bus fare for another passenger are all acts of kindness that are being taken up on this day to make someone's day special.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 17, 2023 02:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).