World Radio Day (WRD) is an international observance and is celebrated on February 13 every year. The day was proclaimed in 2011 by the Member States of UNESCO and adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in 2012 as an International Day. Since then, World Radio Day has been observed every year on February 13. Radio, as we all know, is a powerful medium and at the global level, radio remains the most widely consumed medium. Radio has the unique ability to reach out a wider audience and has the potential to shape a society’s experience of diversity and be represented and heard. This year, the world will celebrate the 12th edition of World Radio Day. On this World Radio Day, let’s dive deep and understand the History and Significance of the day. World Radio Day 2023: PM Narendra Modi Greets All Radio Listeners, Says ‘It Is an Amazing Medium To Connect People’.

World Radio Day 2023 Date

In 2023, World Radio Day will be celebrated on February 13

World Radio Day 2023 Theme

The theme for the 12th edition of the World Radio Day is ‘Radio and Peace’.

World Radio Day History

In the year 2010, Spain proposed that the UNESCO Executive Board include an agenda item on the proclamation of a World Radio Day after a request from the Spanish Radio Academy on September 20 that year. Following the proposal, UNESCO's Executive Board added the agenda item in its provisional agenda for the proclamation of a ‘World Radio Day’ on September 29, 2011. UNESCO carried out a wide consultation in 2011 with diverse stakeholders and among the answers, 91% were in favour of the project. The Board recommended to the UNESCO 36th session of the General Conference that it proclaim a World Radio Day at its 36th session and that this day is celebrated by UNESCO on 13 February, the anniversary of the day that the United Nations established the United Nations Radio in 1946. In honor of the first World Radio Day in 2012, Lifeline Energy, Frontline SMS, SOAS Radio, and Empowerhouse hosted a seminar in London.

World Radio Day Significance

Radio is an important player and an essential part of maintaining peace. UN Peacekeeping Missions support radio stations and radio programmes in many of their host countries. Over the years, radio has been viewed as an integral part of peace and stability. World Radio Day educates people that radio is touted to be an independent pillar for conflict prevention and peacebuilding. Increasing radio's journalistic standards and capacity should be considered as an investment in peace.

