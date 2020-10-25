It is Dussehra 2020 today, October 25. The day marks the end of the nine-day celebration of Navratri and also the five-day observation of Durga Puja. Dussehra is marked with devotees burning effigies of Ravana; the festivity is also called Ravan Dahan. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, many Ravan Dahan events have been cancelled, while others are hosting it virtually. Meanwhile, netizens have taken to social media to share pictures and videos of Ravan Dahan 2020. With some maintaining social distancing, wearing face masks and others being in the crowd chanting, 'Jai Shri Ram,' this is how Dussehra 2020 is being observed. Check out the videos and pictures displaying how Ravan Dahan occured this year, despite the pandemic.

Also called Vijayadashami, it is believed that on this very occasion Goddess Durga had defeated demon Mahishasura, Lord Ram had defeated Ravana, and Arjuna had killed over a million Kuru soldiers, while defeating Bhishma, Drona, Ashwatthama, Karna, and Kripacharya in the battlefield. So this day is a celebration of the victory of Good over Evil. People share Happy Dussehra 2020 greetings and messages to each other to mark the festivity. In this article, let us check out the videos and pictures of Ravan Dahan 2020 and see how people across the nation celebrated Dussehra this year.

Watch Videos:

Mini Ravan Dahan

Rhyme's mini Ravan Dahan🔥 pic.twitter.com/EjNlzvrXhK — Minti Rani Das (@DasMinti) October 25, 2020

Happy Dussehra

Dussehra in Ludhiana

The festivity of Dussehra also marks the preparation for Diwali celebration. As per beliefs, after defeating Ravana, Lord Rama, returned to Ayodhya with Goddess Sita and Laxman. This is why 21 days after Dussehra, the celebrations of good over evil is observed as Diwali.

