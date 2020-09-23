We said it earlier, we say it again, social media is a fun place to be in any time of the day. To be active on the internet is a nice escape from whatever is happening across the world. Every now and then, some hashtag or video or a meme or something else becomes an instant buzz among the netizens. So, when a Twitter user asked for some parenting advice for his child who wants to change her name legally, it was only natural for people to react to it. Soon, ‘She’s 12’ began to trend on Twitter, prompting a debate over parenting. While some were confused as to what exactly the viral trend meant, others were giving all kinds of advice for the 12-year-old girl, who currently is not impressed with her name. After #WearAMask, #OverTheMoon Goes Viral As Twitter Replaces ‘Like’ Heart Button With ‘Spacecraft Over the Moon’ Emoji.

Twitter user Jason Ernst went to his followers for some parenting advice after his 12-year-old daughter told him she wants to change her name legally. “My daughter’s name is Klaire, she’s 12. She hates her first name and wants it to be “Ace”. She wants it legally changed. Both her mother and I are against that. I hate it. I said it’d be ok as a nickname but she’s not okay with that. What do I do?” reads the tweet. 'Teacher: What Comes After...' is Latest Funny Memes Trend: Check Hilarious Jokes on Woman Showing Papers to Cat Meme Format.

Here's the Tweet:

My daughter’s name is Klaire, she’s 12. She hates her first name and wants it to be “Ace”. She wants it legally changed. Both her mother and I are against that. I hate it. I said it’d be ok as a nickname but she’s not okay with that. What do I do? — Jason Ernst (@Geranthrimin) September 21, 2020

The tweet instantly went viral, and soon ‘She’s 12’ began to trend online. After seeing the trend, a lot of people expected the worst, speculating it to be a paedophile scandal; eventually, they realised the trending phrase was actually a part of a relatively mild parenting question. Nevertheless, it prompted a debate. Several Twitter users pointed out that they knew from a very younger age that they wanted to change their names. Again, others highlighted that even children deserve a degree of personal independence, and names are a very personal thing. There was even some advice asking the parents to wait for a few years before legally changing her name. Let us check out the best reactions of all.

Initial Reactions After Seeing 'She's 12' Trending!

Saw she’s 12 trending and thought I was gnna have to slaughter some pedophiles.... pic.twitter.com/JCQJ2SEmox — California Kid 🇺🇸🇮🇹 (@Captain__Clay) September 22, 2020

First Reaction Seeing the Hashtag

Woke up to seeing she's 12 trending on Twitter and my first reaction was this pic.twitter.com/0ninnvvzNY — Kakarot the Scholar (@Misterkakarot) September 22, 2020

LOL

Here's Some Parenting Advice!

Everyones using the "she's 12" argument. When I was five I hated my name and sooner or later I refused to be called it. Stop making children uncomfortable because you think someone's age is more important. https://t.co/2lKujxcC14 — 🎃Kittycake413🎃 (@Kittycake413) September 22, 2020

Is It?

Naming your child is something parents struggle with for at least 9 months. Their soul, their values, and their hearts went into that choice. The childs obligations is to honor that. — 💙Barb💙🍁#dumptrump (@jaze_ca) September 21, 2020

Some Advices to Wait for Few Years

My daughter is 11. If this were her, I'd agree that her name would be Ace, and her father and I would call her that all the time. It would be her name, not a nickname. I'd tell her that to get it legally changed, we should wait a few years, just to give her the time to see — Elle "Fire Mime" M. (they/them) (@ellle_em) September 22, 2020

What's For 18th Birthday!

If she stays with Ace for the next 5 or 6 years, it would make a great 18th birthday present. — John Moffitt 🌊🌊 (@JohnRMoffitt) September 22, 2020

Others Suggested to Call Her 'Ace,' At Least for Now

I would say call her Ace. Don't call it a nickname. Don't call her by her old name. Treat it like a new name. My sister legally changed her name at 5 because she liked a nickname my dad called her better. No one has ever regretted it over here. At least call her it though ? — Lilo the Autistic Queer (@A_Silent_Child) September 22, 2020

So, what do you think? Should the teenager be allowed to change her name legally? Or should she be okay with the name her parents decided for her? Whatever it is, we all must respect the parents and their daughter’s feelings, no matter what decision they make.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 23, 2020 01:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).