We said it earlier, we say it again, social media is a fun place to be in any time of the day. To be active on the internet is a nice escape from whatever is happening across the world. Every now and then, some hashtag or video or a meme or something else becomes an instant buzz among the netizens. So, when a Twitter user asked for some parenting advice for his child who wants to change her name legally, it was only natural for people to react to it. Soon, ‘She’s 12’ began to trend on Twitter, prompting a debate over parenting. While some were confused as to what exactly the viral trend meant, others were giving all kinds of advice for the 12-year-old girl, who currently is not impressed with her name. After #WearAMask, #OverTheMoon Goes Viral As Twitter Replaces ‘Like’ Heart Button With ‘Spacecraft Over the Moon’ Emoji. 

Twitter user Jason Ernst went to his followers for some parenting advice after his 12-year-old daughter told him she wants to change her name legally. “My daughter’s name is Klaire, she’s 12. She hates her first name and wants it to be “Ace”. She wants it legally changed. Both her mother and I are against that. I hate it. I said it’d be ok as a nickname but she’s not okay with that. What do I do?” reads the tweet. 'Teacher: What Comes After...' is Latest Funny Memes Trend: Check Hilarious Jokes on Woman Showing Papers to Cat Meme Format. 

Here's the Tweet:

The tweet instantly went viral, and soon ‘She’s 12’ began to trend online. After seeing the trend, a lot of people expected the worst, speculating it to be a paedophile scandal; eventually, they realised the trending phrase was actually a part of a relatively mild parenting question. Nevertheless, it prompted a debate. Several Twitter users pointed out that they knew from a very younger age that they wanted to change their names. Again, others highlighted that even children deserve a degree of personal independence, and names are a very personal thing. There was even some advice asking the parents to wait for a few years before legally changing her name. Let us check out the best reactions of all.

So, what do you think? Should the teenager be allowed to change her name legally? Or should she be okay with the name her parents decided for her? Whatever it is, we all must respect the parents and their daughter’s feelings, no matter what decision they make.

