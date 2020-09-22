There is a new meme format on social media which means there are a new set of hilarious memes and jokes. The latest one features a woman showing papers to cat. The grey cat has a funny expression as it looks shockingly at the papers. The two set of pictures have been made into funniest memes and jokes as people give it the student and teacher format. So the Teacher asks, "What comes after..." and the cat is the student that has written a hilarious response. From Bollywood songs to dialogues, woman showing papers to cat meme format is the latest trend. If you are the last bencher or loved writing songs in your examination sheets, this meme trend is definitely relatable!

Every few days, we see newer meme formats trending on social media. And once netizens have a new target to make memes, the jokes don't stop because these days everyone loves looking, sharing and making memes. Woman Showing Papers to Grey Cat is funny in itself because of the cat's wide-eyed expression. It has been given the teacher-student format and it has been carried on. From Hera Pheri to Annoyed Pakistani Fan, Twitter Thread Comparing Famous Meme Reactions to Dogs Will Give You Latest Funny Memes' Templates For Free!

Check Some of the Funniest Memes on This New Meme Format:

Overacting by the Cat!

Teacher: what comes after 50? Me: 51 Teacher: then why did you write 'rupay kaat overacting ka' pic.twitter.com/QRNMyf0SsO — Salyha Iftikhar (@salyhaiftikhar) September 21, 2020

Remember the Jingle?

Teacher : What comes after 13 ? Me : 14 Teacher : Then why did you write "jo tera hai Woh Mera hai "? pic.twitter.com/GyB0TKF6gN — 𝙉𝙖𝙫𝙚𝙙 𝘼𝙡𝙞 ی𝙖𝙗𝙧𝙞🌙 (@NavedVibes) September 21, 2020

Kya Mein Bolu?

Teacher : What comes after 'A' Me : it's ' B ' Teacher : Then why did you write 'Kya Bolti Tu' ? pic.twitter.com/eg7AwapI5o — Reminding you to smile (@_Shubro_) September 18, 2020

Sing Along

Teacher: What comes after O? Me: P Teacher: Then why did you write “jinay mera dil lutya"?? pic.twitter.com/ya8ctLvBn4 — Saad Ashraf (@sa_adiiii) September 22, 2020

Touch The Door!

Teacher: What comes after 1, 2 ?! Me: 3 Teacher: so why did you write "Buckle my shoe" pic.twitter.com/T18KlcRBAe — MR UCHECHI (@BossUchechi) September 22, 2020

Another Song

Teacher: What comes after 13? Madhuri: 14 Teacher: Then why did you write “Karoon din gin gin ke intezaar aaja piya aayi bahaar” pic.twitter.com/PEuvrIIrkC — KB 🌙🌱 (@MyHyness) September 22, 2020

The trend is catching up and we will see more of these memes in the next few days. This meme template reminds us of another popular template of the woman yelling at the cat. It is one of the most favourite memes of the netizens which went crazy viral last year.

