Google has dedicated a doodle to Sir W. Arthur Lewis, an economist and professor. He is considered one of the pioneers in the field of modern development economics. On this day in 1979, Lewis was jointly awarded the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economics for his work to model the economic forces that impact developing countries. As we celebrate the observance, we bring to you some important facts about him. Today's Sir W. Arthur Lewis Google doodle celebrates the life and achievements of the professor.

William Arthur Lewis was born on January 23, 1915, in Castries on the Caribbean island of St. Lucia, at the time a British colony. His parents who were both school teachers, were immigrants from Antigua. He completed his school curriculum at the age of 14 and worked as a clerk in the civil service. Being a black, he faced racial discrimination but he went onto become a professor. Here are important facts about the life of the economist and professor.

In 1932, he won a government scholarship and went to study at the London School of Economics, where he earned a doctorate in industrial economics.

By the age of 33, Lewis was a full professor, one of the highest distinctions of a tenured professor.

Sir W. Arthur Lewis was the first Black faculty member at the London School of Economics.

He was the first Black person to hold a chair in a British university (at Manchester University), and the first Black instructor to receive full professorship at Princeton University.

In 1954, Lewis shifted his focus to world economic history and economic development. He published his foundational article “Economic Development with Unlimited Supplies of Labour.”

Lewis even contributed influential work to the United Nations and shared expertise as an adviser to governments in Africa, Asia, and the Caribbean.

He also helped establish and served as the first president of the Caribbean Development Bank.

The British government knighted W Arthur Lewis in 1963 in honour of his lifelong achievements. Lewis passed away on 15 June 1991 in Bridgetown, Barbados. The doodle has been Illustrated by Manchester-based guest artist Camilla Ru.

