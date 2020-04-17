Small Plane Makes Spectacular Emergency Landing on the Quebec City Highway in Canada (Watch Video)

Plane Makes Emergency Landing (Photo Credits: @Lauthfee/ Twitter)

While we are gripped with the ongoing pandemic, a video seems to divert our attention successfully. Many instances have occurred in the past where the pilots were seen to make emergency landings on the highway. Some were successful, others failed, like last year, when a plane got stuck under a bridge on a busy road in India. In the recent case, a small plane was spotted making a smooth and spectacular landing on the Quebec City Highway in Canada amid traffic. The video shows the plane running smoothly on the highway, accompanying other vehicles on the road. The pilot had to make the emergency landing in the rush hours on April 16, 2020 morning. IAF Cheetah Helicopter on COVID-19 Duty, Makes Emergency Landing in Baghpat District of UP, Returns Back to Hindon Airbase.

According to media reports, the pilot of the Piper Cherokee aircraft called the Quebec City fire department asking for permission to land on the highway. It was a few kilometres away from the Quebec City Jean-Lesage International Airport. No injury has been reported. Traffic was halted for less than an hour while emergency crews escorted the plane off the busy highway. The Quebec provincial police later confirmed that a mechanical glitch on the plane forced the pilot to make the surprise landing.

Watch Video:

🚨 Emergency landing of a small plane ✈ this morning around 10:00 AM, on "Highway 40" just outside of #Montreal, #Quebec, #Canada. pic.twitter.com/WCkk5L5aZ0 — Lauthfee Javier C. Alastair (@Lauthfee) April 16, 2020

The video shows how the plane safely landed in the middle of the highway. No one was reported injured, and no additional details on the landing have been provided. Meanwhile, in Quebec, about 15,857 confirmed cases of COVID‑19, including 630 deaths, have been reported.