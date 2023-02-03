Pest control experts in Australia came across a monstrous wasp nest that looked like “an alien spaceship”. This video had gone viral on TikTok earlier, but the team explained recently how they got rid of the “alien-like” structure and extracted the mammoth nest from the property. A Melbourne resident spotted the deadly creatures in the bathroom after returning to the property that had remained uninhabited due to restrictions during the pandemic. The homeowner called in pest control experts after getting frightened by the nest growing out of the walls. It has been described as terrifying and massive and also “something out of Stranger Things.” Watch this terrifying video here. Alien Spotted Sitting In Back Seat of Car? Google Earth User Claims To See The Unusual Life Form Lurking Inside a Vehicle; Pic of The Chilling Discovery Goes Viral.

Watch The Video Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DAP Pest Control (@dappestcontrol)

