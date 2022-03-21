The vernal equinox is celebrated in the month of March. When the sun enters the northern hemisphere from the southern hemisphere and officially celebrates the spring season in the northern hemisphere. Also referred to as the spring equinox, Vernal Equinox 2022 will be celebrated on March 20. There are various reasons that this astronomical event is considered to be a very important occurrence. And as we prepare to celebrate Vernal Equinox 2022, here are some fun facts about the March equinox that you definitely need to know! Spring Equinox 2022: Date, Facts, Significance And Everything You Need To Know About The First Day of Spring Season In Northern Hemisphere.

1. The Moment Of Equinox

While the equinox is considered to be a day-long phenomenon, it actually occurs at a precise movement. It is at this precise moment that the sun shifts over the equator. Vernal equinox 2022 will occur at 3.33 pm UTC or 9.33 pm IST on March 20.

2. The Meaning Of Equinox

While the equinox is said to mark the days that there is an equal length of day and night. However, in reality, we do not have exact 12 hour days and nights. The farther we move from the equator the longer the distance becomes.

3. Equi-Nox

The word, equinox in itself, translates to equal nights. There are two such days marked annually. One, that marks the beginning of the spring season (March equinox) and one marks the beginning of autumn (September Equinox).

4. The Two Halves Of Equinoxes

While we prominently refer to March equinox as Spring equinox, it only marks the beginning of spring in the northern hemisphere. This day marks the end of summer and the beginning of autumn in the southern hemisphere.

5. The Date Of The Equinox Is Not Fixed

While spring equinox has been celebrated on March 20 for a few years now, the actual day of celebration is not set in stone. It is dependent on the movement of the sun and is gradually changing every few years. This is because the earth actually takes 365.25 days to complete one revolution around the sun. The date of spring equinoxes also changes in leap years. Spring Equinox 2022 Greetings & Happy First Day of Spring Images: Positive Quotes, Warm Wishes, Messages, Lovely HD Wallpapers, Sayings and Thoughts To Welcome the New Season.

We hope these fun facts help you to understand the commemoration of the equinox and share your enthusiasm with your friends and family!

