Mother's Day 2020 HD Image With Greetings: Sudarsan Pattnaik Wishes Mothers in the Front Line Fighting the COVID-19 Pandemic with a Unique Art

Sudarsan Pattnaik Wishes Mothers in the Front Line Fighting the COVID-19 Pandemic (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Sudarsan Pattnaik is known for making sand art to celebrate different occasions in his unique way. No matter what the event or festival may be, Pattnaik is known to share magnificent artwork dedicated to the occasion. For mother's day, he dedicated his standard to our frontline moms aka all the mothers who are risking their lives to protect us from the COVID-19 pandemic. They are not just saving their children but all the children of Mother Nature. His caption read, "Salute to all Mothers in our society working day and night to fight against #COVID19 . My SandArt at Puri beach on #MothersDay with the message “Maa Tujhe salaam”. "

The COVID-19 front line workers are risking their lives to protect us from coronavirus and Pattnaik dedicated this mother's day to those moms who are no less than a blessing for us in the current situation. In the art, you can see mothers from all frontline jobs like sanitation, medical, nursing and the police. These women in the sandart can be seen wearing a bindi. On top of the art he has written "Happy Mother's Day", whereas in the bottom of the art, a few kids can be seen holding a sash that says, "Maa Tujhe Salaam" Check out:

Salute to all Mothers in our society working day and night to fight against #COVID19 . My SandArt at Puri beach on #MothersDay with the message “Maa Tujhe salaam”. pic.twitter.com/sDh5ai7FnR — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) May 10, 2020

The popular sand artist had recently created art to spread awareness about Coronavirus on Odisha's Puri beach. In his sand art on Coronavirus, he had asked people to take precautions against the virus and to not panic in the situation. with a girl wearing a mask and washing her hands, he also made smaller viruses like design in the background and the text reads, "Take precautions, Be Safe." He has also written, "No need to Panic for Coronavirus" below his sand art.