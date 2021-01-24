Swara Bhasker is one of the most active celebrities on social media. She never refrains from speaking her heart out and always makes sure she puts out her opinions on social media. Her outspoken nature sometimes lands her in trouble as well. She is a forever muse for many trolls and meme and the actress receives a considerable amount of hate on social media as well. But this time around, she made it very simple for her haters to mock her. The actress tweeted a series of funny pictures of herself and asked everyone to turn it into memes. Aapkey Kamrey Mein Koi Rehta Hai Review: Swara Bhasker’s Horror-Comedy Series Is Too Silly To Be Funny or Scary.

The photos have Swara featuring in a weird pixie haircut and making unusual faces. Her mascara is smushed all over her eyes in two of the photos and her maang tikka is also misplaced. She shared the pictures saying that she wants her haters to give creative captions to the photos and makes the most of the opportunity. She even announced that she will retweet the most entertaining memes as well. Swara tweeted this to promote her just-released series titled Aapkey Kamrey Mein Koi Rehta Hai.

Aight! Here’s a Sunday gift 4 my नफ़रती चिंटूs, trolls, haters or just creative peeps out there-caption these, make memes..knock yourselves out ! 🤓😹 I will share the most creative memes with a shout out.. Because I know the answer to Kya #AapkeyKamreyMeinKoiRehtaHai ? TWITTER ! pic.twitter.com/Hh0WRxgZaz — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) January 23, 2021

This was an opportunity no one wanted to miss so the netizens got inventive with it. Take a look at the hilarious memes here: Aapkey Kamrey Mein Koi Rehta Hai Trailer: Sumeet Vyas and Swara Bhasker’s MX Player Horror-Comedy Looks Entertaining.

Arrange marriage dulhan after smoking joint pic.twitter.com/jpvu2GKZ8r — Siddharth Jain 💕 (@dhadhkan13) January 23, 2021

Creative team of tandav, mirzapur, paatal lok........ pic.twitter.com/DmcgbHTVqu — Yaseen (@squatphysio) January 24, 2021

Indian employee after salary credit.. pic.twitter.com/G1OL6maGeS — Ramoo (@Ramoo_Says) January 23, 2021

Our economy right now pic.twitter.com/I1HDEepmpq — Arpit (@arpitsngh016) January 23, 2021

Talking about Aapkey Kamrey Mein Koi Rehta Hai, the series stars an ensemble cast of Sumeet Vyas, Naveen Kasturia, Amol Parashar, Ashish Verma alongside Swara Bhaskar. The show is a five episodic series that is available for free to watch on MX Player. Helmed by Gaurav Sinha, the show premiered on the OTT platform on January 22, 2021.

