Are you the one who loves to watch horror films? Then we bet, Aapkey Kamrey Mein Koi Rehta Hai starring an ensemble cast of Sumeet Vyas, Naveen Kasturia, Amol Parashar, Ashish Verma and Swara Bhaskar is a must-see. The trailer of the series was released by the makers on January 15, 2021, and without a doubt, it looks entertaining. Going by the glimpse, the storyline is simple and non-complicated and that's what is the best part about it. This one will stream on MX Player from January 22, 2021. Aashram Chapter 2 -The Dark Side Trailer: Bobby Deol Returns As Baba Nirala And This Time, He Might Get Exposed (Watch Video).

The video opens to a tower which is said to be haunted. The storyline of the series sees four bachelors looking for accommodation in Mumbai. Finally, they find a 4 B.H.K flat at cheap rent in a city. However, what follows shocks all the for guys. As Swara, who plays their friend Mausam gets possessed by the ghost. Interesting, right? Pati Patni Aur Panga Trailer: Adah Sharma’s Fight for Acceptance as a Transsexual in This Romantic Comedy Makes for a Bold Attempt (Watch Video).

Watch The Trailer:

Aapkey Kamrey Mein Koi Rehta Hai is a five episodic series that will be available for free on the OTT platform. Helmed by Gaurav Sinha, this one will surely make you laugh, smile and also scare the hell out of you (a little bit). So, how did you find the trailer? Yay or nay? Tell us in the comment section below. Stay tuned!

