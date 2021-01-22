Aapkey Kamrey Mein Koi Rehta Hai Review: Aapkey Kamrey Mein Koi Rehta Hai, written and directed by Gaurav Sinha, is about four friends and bachelors, trying to find a flat to stay. So we have Nikhil (Sumeet Vyas), a compulsive flirt, Sanki (Ashish Verma), the pervo, Kavi (Amol Parashar), the nerd and Subbu (Naveen Kasturia), the the straight guy, who are also working in the same company. Their search for a flat ends in a building that is built (illegally) on a cemetery, where they get a four-bedroom flat. Aapkey Kamrey Mein Koi Rehta Hai Trailer: Sumeet Vyas and Swara Bhasker’s MX Player Horror-Comedy Looks Entertaining.

What they don't know is that the building is haunted and during the night of their Diwali party, a death happens in the flat among the four friends. Things get weirder when Mausam (Swara Bhasker) their female colleague who Kavi had a crush on but it is Nikhil who she hooks up with, comes to stay with them. She gets possessed by the spirit and begins to torment them, even resorting to murder in one occasion.

Watch the Trailer:

Okay, when I wrote the above para, I presume you get the feeling that Aapkey Kamrey Mein Koi Rehta Hai is a pretty dark affair. At one point, it does turn so. But soon it ditches the dark tone and takes a sudden slapstick tone that the series sticks to its very end.

I believe that Aapkey Kamrey Mein Koi Rehta Hai was conceived as a movie, before it was split into a episodic format. A couple of series streaming on its platform, MX Player - Dangerous and Bullets - had a similar fate. While both Dangerous and Bullets were travesties from start to end, Aapkey Kamrey Mein Koi Rehta Hai had some potential in its plot. Not to mention, an incredible set of actors who do their best in their roles, but deserve better. Bullets Review: Sunny Leone and Karishma Tanna’s Web-Series Is a ‘Thelma & Louise’ Knock-Off Done Horribly Wrong.

Aapkey Kamrey Mein Koi Rehta Hai could have worked better if it was originally developed as a series. It would have helped the characters to develop better, the twists and turns to have more room to breathe and some of the plot elements not feel rushed (like the sudden romance that develops between Nikhil and Mausam). Instead, nearly everything feels underdeveloped here, consequences of a couple of major deaths are never felt much and Aapkey Kamrey Mein Koi Rehta Hai feels even more sillier than it intends to be. Especially its very farcical ending.

The narration device used cement the editing flaws tries to add humour to the proceedings but feels flat mostly. While the series is funny in bits (again, mostly because of its talented cast), there are a couple of problematic beats it takes to make you laugh. There is this scene where one of the leads spikes the drinks of all the girls in the party just to make them act wild. The other plotpoint is the ghost possessing a girl and making her marry his philandering friend, without her consent, so that the latter is taught a lesson. The lack of respect for consent is far scarier than Shakti Kapoor turning up as a ghost in the series.

Yay!

- The actors

Nay!

- Not Funny Or Scary Enough

Final Thoughts

If it was not for the comic timing of the actors, Aapkey Kamrey Mein Koi Rehta Hai would have made a (word that rhymes with bhootiyapa) of your senses. It is neither very scary nor very funny enough. Aapkey Kamrey Mein Koi Rehta Hai is streaming on MX Player.

