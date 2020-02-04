Teacher Breaks Down on Receiving Surprise Gift From Students, Video Goes Viral

Nebraska teacher breaks down (Photo Credits: @EmmaxMitchell Twitter)

A Nebraska teacher could not hold back his tears on receiving a surprise gift from his students. In a video going viral on social media platforms, middle school teacher Trey Payne can be seen getting emotional on realising his students have together bought a new pair of shoes for him as his old ones got stolen. The video went viral after it was shared on Twitter by Emma Mitchell, one of Trey's students. Turkish Airlines' Pilot Surprises His Teacher Who Was Flying With Him; Watch Heartwarming Video.

Emma posted the video with the caption, "My favourite teacher Mr Payne got his shoes stolen, so I and a few classmates put together our money and bought him a brand new pair! The video went viral and garnered over 4.6 million views. It also received 2,700 retweets and more than 10,100 likes. People

Nebraska Teacher Breaks Down on Receiving Surprise Gift From Students:

my favorite teacher mr. payne got his shoes stolen, so me and a few classmates put together our money and bought him a brand new pair! #bps #bekind @RippeJeff pic.twitter.com/NRQ6fX0JhI — Emma Mitchell (@EmmaxMitchell) January 28, 2020

As the clip was shared widely, Twitterati praised the students for their thoughtful gesture. They wrote how they thought of their teacher and came together for it. One of the comments read, "This is so heartfelt, I actually cried. Absolutely Pricele$$." Another comment read, "Love this, he must be an amazing teacher who really makes a difference for his students to do this for him." Some also noted that Trey would be a really nice teacher which made the kids do so much for him. A Twitter user wrote, Wonderful to see there are still teachers that kids love this much. Heartwarming that you kids probably gave up allowances and spending money to do this. Very very kind."