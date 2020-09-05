It is Teachers’ Day 2020 today, September 5. Every year, on the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan’s birth anniversary, India celebrates Teachers’ Day. The day is dedicated to honouring teachers and their contributions to the development of society. Google as well dedicated a doodle to mark the educators in the country. Teachers’ Day 2020 google doodle incorporates a bit of all the subjects such as maths, English, science, arts and many more that a teacher teaches to the students. The artwork is beautiful and exactly describes the work of a teacher. According to Google Doodle’s webpage, the illustration honours the classroom heroes who, “shape our future generations, even in the midst of the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic.” Teachers’ Day 2020 FAQs: From ‘Why Is Teacher’s Day Celebrated?’ to ‘What Can Students Do on Teachers Day?’ Mostly Asked Questions Answered.

Teachers’ Day 2020 google doodle was created by doodler Kevin Laughlin who collaborated with award-wining teachers during the visit to Google’s headquarters in February, this year. We are in a pandemic, and the way teachers have been incorporating with the situation is unimaginable. Learnings have gone online, and our educators are trying their best to keep their students engaged, in every way possible. Teachers’ Day 2020 google doodle carries things like ruler, painting kit, and geometrical symbols and so on, highlighting the different subjects and how teachers play a significant role in informing us about our surroundings and increasing our knowledge. How to Become a Teacher? Courses, Eligibility, Qualifications and Other Requirements to Start Your Career as an Educator.

Teachers are our mentors, friends and critics for the best. Their role is very significant. Dr Radhakrishnan always believed that a teacher has the responsibility to shape the world for better. They raise students to be the best versions of themselves. Teachers’ Day 2020 gives us the opportunity to thank them and appreciate everything they do to help us throughout to make a better career and a better individual. Happy Teachers’ Day 2020, everyone!

