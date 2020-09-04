Teachers' Day is celebrated with grand celebrations in India. The observance is to pay tributes to teachers for their hard work on the overall development of a student. In the country, it is observed on September 5 to mark the birthday of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan who was a great teacher and philosopher. Students greet their teachers by sending them Happy Teachers' Day messages and greetings. However, there are various queries people have about the day. From 'Why is Teacher's Day celebrated?' to 'What can students do on Teachers Day?' we bring answers to some of the most asked questions on the observance. Teachers' Day 2020 Shayari in Hindi: WhatsApp Stickers, Quotes, GIF Greetings, Messages and Heart-Touching Words to Wish Your Mentor a Happy Teachers' Day.

While COVID-19 would have curtailed celebratory events, you can still wish your teacher virtually. Try to make them feel special by sending them thoughtful teachers' day messages and wishes. Throw a virtual party and let your favourite teacher feel loved. Meanwhile, here are some FAQs on Teachers' Day and answers to most asked questions. Labor Day (US) 2020 Celebration Ideas amid Coronavirus Pandemic: From Virtual Barbeque Session to Safe Social Distancing Swim, How To Celebrate The Holiday.

Why is Teacher's Day celebrated?

Teachers' Day is celebrated to honour teachers for their selfless job. The observance recognises their hard work and contribution towards their noble profession.

Why Radhakrishnan's birthday is celebrated as Teacher's Day?

Teachers' Day is observed on September 5 every year to mark the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan who was a philosopher and a teacher. Once some of his students asked him if they could celebrate his birthday, he replied, "Instead of celebrating my birthday, it would be my proud privilege if September 5 is observed as Teachers' Day." Teachers' Day 2020: Why Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan's Birth Anniversary Is Celebrated as Teachers' Day.

Which year was the first Teacher's Day celebrated?

first Teachers' Day was celebrated in India in 1962 on September 5.

Which day is called Teachers Day?

In India, Teachers' Day is observed on September 5 that marks the birthday of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who was also the president of India.

What can students do on Teachers Day?

There are various ways in which you can show honour and respect to your teacher. Some give them flowers and greetings as a sign of their love towards them. You can also surprise them with things that are their favourite. Moreover, tell them how their teachings have played a significant role in your life. You can also send them Happy Teachers' Day wishes and messages to greet them on the day.

Thank a teacher and tell them how they have played an important role in your life. We wish all teachers a Happy Teachers' Day.

