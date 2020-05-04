US Teacher Appreciation Week 2020 Google Doodle: Search Engine Giant Thanks Educators with a Special Illustration

US Teacher Appreciation Week 2020 Google Doodle (Photo Credits: Google)

Every year, Teacher Appreciation Week is celebrated in the United States. 2020 will see the event start on Monday, May 4 and end on Friday, May 8. Google doodle is celebrating US Teacher Appreciation Week with a unique doodle. The interesting doodle incorporates a bit of all the subjects that teachers usually teach in schools like maths, English, science and even arts. According to the National Center of Educational Statistics (NCES), in the U.S. there are approximately 3.2 million full-time education teachers in public schools and about 0.5 million private school teachers. The week is dedicated to the selfless service of each one of them. How to Play Popular Google Doodle Games? Stay and Play Lotería Game at Home, Here Are List of Other Past Google Doodles From Cricket to Coding.

Google had also earlier paid a tribute to the teachers who are a part of the front line, in the current situation as we brave the coronavirus pandemic. In their "Thank you coronavirus helpers" series, they gave a special place to the teachers. The search-engine giant says in their description, "Today (and everyday!), we honour teachers across the nation, who continue to work tirelessly to shape our future generations, even in the midst of the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic. Today’s Doodle was created by Doodler Kevin Laughlin who collaborated with the 54 2020 State Teachers of the Year during their visit to Google this past February."

Check Out The US Teacher Appreciation Week 2020 Google Doodle:

US Teacher Appreciation Week 2020 Google Doodle (Photo Credits: Google)

The creator of the Google Doodle, Laughlin said: "I know from firsthand experience how much of a positive impact a teacher can have on a young person's life. I can't express how happy I am to have had the opportunity to be a part of the Teacher Appreciation project this year.

If you want to spread a word about Teacher Appreciation Week on social media, you can use #ThankATeacher between May 4-8, 2020! Go ahead and thank your teachers and tell them how much of a pivotal role have they played in your life to make you who you are!