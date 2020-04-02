The Great Khali’s Latest Instagram Video Reveals Another Glimpse of WFH for Parents With Kids Around

The Great Khali (Photo Credits: Video Screengrab/ Instagram)

Dalip Singh Rana, better known by his ring name, The Great Khali is also working from home like many of us. He recently took to Instagram to urge his followers to stay at home in a bid to fight the novel coronavirus, which has gripped the world with its increasing number of victims. However, it was not easy! The professional wrestler was seen sitting in his garage while filming a video for his viewers to create awareness about COVID-19 like a responsible popular figure. But unfortunately, he could not finish it, as Khali’s daughter Alvin started splashing water from behind. The hilarious video gives us a glimpse of work from home struggles for all parents. Taimur Intervening Saif Ali Khan's Interview on National Television is the Cutest Thing You Will See on the Internet Today.

At this time of crisis, for parents, it allows for the opportunity to work from home with their kids close by. Working from home with kids is not for everyone. And it is highly likely for your child to appear when you are on a conference call with your office team members. The Great Khali’s latest Insta feed closely depicts the same. The 47-year-old was surprisingly attacked by his daughter from the back, while he was trying to record a video for his followers, urging them to stay at home. Where Are the Kids? Tweeple Miss Children of ‘BBC Dad’ After Professor Robert Kelly’s Interview Video on Coronavirus Outbreak Went Viral.

Watch Video:

About 936,170 people were tested positive for coronavirus globally. The death toll has reached to 47,249. In India, the total number of cases is now 1965, death toll up to 50. With no immediate cure available, people are advised to stay at home, maintain social distance and stay hygienic to prevent themselves from contracting the deadly virus.