Taimur Intervening Saif Ali Khan's Interview on National Television is the Cutest Thing You Will See on the Internet Today (Watch Video)

Taimur with Saif and Kareena (Photo Credits: Instagram)

It was not long before Shah Rukh Khan's youngest child, AbRam decided to make a surprise entry in his doting dad's ongoing interview. While SRK was amid his multiple promotional interviews, AbRam quietly made his cutesy entry and took over the entire interview. Few years down the line, we have found his adorable successor in Taimur. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's youngest munchkin recently made a surprise entry in his father's interview on national television and seeing him was surely delightful. COVID-19 Lockdown: Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares a Candid Pic of Saif Ali Khan and Taimur in Bathrobes, Urges Fans to Be Home.

It was during Saif's video-call with Times Now channel that little Tim made a surprise entry wearing a Hulk mask. While his father was amid a discussion on the current coronavirus outbreak in the country and his view on the 21-days lockdown announcement, Tim came running towards him and insisted on sticking around. Finally, Saif took him on his lap and removed his Hulk mask. The munchkin was a tad confused to understand who his father was talking with and kept asking "Where are you?" looking at the camera. It was an adorable sight. Taimur Ali Khan Calls Paparazzi 'Aye Bhailog' And It's Really Funny (Watch Video).

Check Out the Video of Taimur Entering Saif Ali Khan's Interview

#Live & #Exclusive | Watch: The SPECIAL GUEST Taimur joins his dad (Saif Ali Khan) wearing the Hulk mask and gloves on @thenewshour. He's loving the interview. | #21DayLakshmanRekha pic.twitter.com/zoN0nCPNiY — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) March 25, 2020

Taimur is definitely the happiest currently, enjoying the lockdown period with both his parents. Earlier the kiddo was clicked enjoying a gardening session with his father and reading a handmade greeting card made by his friend. During the interview, the actor revealed how he's more worried for his mother Sharmila Tagore and Taimur amid this coronavirus scare as both the age groups are more prone to contracting the virus. He further urged the citizens to stay indoors and take all the necessary precautions.