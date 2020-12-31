The twelve months of Year 2020 have been difficult on one and all in different parts of the world. Finally, as we prepare to bid a goodbye or more like a good riddance to this 'apocalyptic' year, we can call it one of the most unpredictable ones. Unless, you had been watching The Simpsons all this while. The American sitcom has been recalled on so many occasions, especially too shocking ones, because something eerily similar was seen in the show. Be it from the start of Coronavirus spread to the murder hornets in US, or Wuhan Pool Party, even the rumoured escape of Anabelle doll from the Warren Occult museum to predicting trends of the US Presidential Elections 2020, The Simpsons 'predictions' have been most referenced to. Let us look at instances of 2020 which were apparently linked to The Simpsons predictions.

The Coronavirus Outbreak

In the early start of 2020 when almost the entire world had come to a standstill with the strict lockdown, the fear of coronavirus was looming everywhere. At that time, an episode from 1993 resurfaced online with Simpsons fans pointing out the eerie similarities to COVID-19 crisis. In the episode, there was Osaka Flu spreading across America. People related it to Coronavirus.

Watch the Video Here:

Murder Hornets in US

Asian giant hornets, nicknamed as Murder hornets because of their powerful venomous sting were seen in US for the very first time. While that too caused panic among people, the same episode which showed Osaka Flu also made a reference of killer bees. People linked the killer bees to murder hornets.

Check The Viral Clip Here:

Shit the simpsons really did predict 2020 pic.twitter.com/dadM5jvLrB — Eddie D’ougrou (@didgeridougrou) May 6, 2020

Negative Crude Oil Prices

The world economy has been drastically hit by the entire crisis of COVID-19. In April, the crude oil prices reached $0 a barrel. And once again, this worrying factor too was seen in the sitcom. A short glimpse from an episode that displays the oil would reach $0 a barrel went viral.

Check The Viral Tweet:

The simpsons on course for another prediction 👀😂 #OilCrash pic.twitter.com/848gIhi5bv — 𝕯𝖆𝖓𝖌𝖔𝖗 (@SaadDeez) April 20, 2020

Wuhan Pool Party

At a point when the world was still in a lockdown, the epicentre of COVID-19 Wuhan had recovered. A video of pool party being held in Chinese city went viral on social media. There were no masks, no social distancing, but people enjoying their nightlife as if nothing's wrong. This again, an exact pool party imagery from the Simpsons found its way on the internet.

See Pics of The Simpsons Scene:

Annabelle Doll Escape

A rumour went viral on social media about demonic doll Annabelle having escaped from the Warren's Occult Museum. It was soon cleared that it was just a rumour but many ended up thinking it to be true. What was more errie was The Simpsons episode from 2016 showing an exact situation. An episode called "The Re-Deadening" shows Homer being attacked by the possessed doll.

Watch Video:

White House Lights Out

When America was fuming and burning with Black Lives Matter protests. At the time, the lights of White House were switched off following the emergency situation here and Donald Trump is said to have spent an hour in the bunker. This moment too was uncannily spotted by keen observers in one of The Simpsons episodes.

Check Tweet:

Donald Trump Getting Sick

When US President Donald Trump tested positive for Coronavirus, everyone looked back at The Simpsons again. A fake image of character similar to Trump lying in a coffin has been attributed to the show from quiet some time now. It once again sent speculations rife about the show predicting Donald Trump's death!

US Presidential Elections Map

In November, when all eyes were stuck on the results of US Presidential Elections 2020, a picture of a strikingly similar electoral map from a Simpsons episode found its way online. The picture showed Mr Burns with the electoral map at the background that shows the number of US states won by the Democrats and Republicans. It closely matched the prediction map and netizens were once again convinced.

Are these instances enough to say that the Matt Groening show was more predictable than the year of 2020? Although these are speculations and the show is notorious for its predictions, which even includes the 9/11 attacks. At this point, we really want to know what the future holds for us according to this show. May it be a good one!

