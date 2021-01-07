We are a week into 2021 and do you feel any change, of a New Year? Going by what's happening around the world, especially with the US Capitol violence, things are definitely not looking positive. In the UK, Germany, Japan there are national lockdowns owing to the new COVID-19 strain that is spreading rapidly. In India, there is the Bird Flu crisis rising its head up and within a week of the New Year 2021, it feels like an extension of 2020. Netizens feel, that 2021 is saying 'Hold My Beer' and funny memes have started trending online on similar lines. Year 2021 was already being read as 2020 Won and we saw memes of a similar kind towards the end of last year. And now there is more.

If you remember well, last year three days into the New Year 2020, World War III was trending online. There were fears of a war-like situation erupting between Iran and US last year. Now just around the same time in 2021, US is seeing riots and unrest at the Capitol Hill. About thousands of pro-Trump supporters stormed the Capitol Hill interrupting a constitutional process to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the election. The chaos has even resulted in death of 4 people. A couple of days ago, a full lockdown was announced in the UK until mid-February amid surge in cases of COVID-19. In India, the Bird Flu scare also saw turned to funny memes. All of this happening within the first week of 2021, has felt like 2020. Coronavirus Mutation and COVID 20 Funny Memes Trend Online: Netizens Make Jokes Targeting New Year 2021 Following Reports of New Strain of COVID-19 in UK.

Check The '2021: Hold My Beer' Funny Memes:

Screaming Into The New Year

Is this the perfect meme for 2021... 😂 pic.twitter.com/BB6WvmfA8o — Becmas 🎁🎄 (@becklebooks) January 5, 2021

Ummm Yes!

January 2020 was World War 3 memes and January 2021 is America having a civil war pic.twitter.com/LUgYxmags2 — ₩abzz ➐ (@Nabzzino) January 6, 2021

Haha

Ok, I need to laugh. Show me your best meme about January 6, 2021. pic.twitter.com/wbr3UOx1rm — Zahra Billoo (@ZahraBilloo) January 7, 2021

2021 Calendar Has Started

Not even 1 week into 2021 and the calender has started pic.twitter.com/mtX4i7nYHM — memes to cure ur depression (@MemesCentraI) January 7, 2021

Hold my Beer

I thought 2020 was wild- 2021 said hold my beer — Amber Helbling (@ambejo18) January 6, 2021

Yes

I think 2021 looked at 2020 and said "Hold my beer and watch this " pic.twitter.com/hFuJ3CzUVJ — tigertownstacey🇺🇸 (@tigertownstacey) January 7, 2021

The New Strain With 2021

2021 and the new strain of COVID pic.twitter.com/BFq2CjWmGt — Brown Anthony™ (now streaming on Quibi) (@anthelonious) December 31, 2020

Peek-a-boo

New strain of covid in 2021 like pic.twitter.com/VaUqO5uLyH — CJ (@WhoDatWhoDat504) December 31, 2020

Lockdown in UK

New strain of Corona Virus in UK*#UKlockdown COVID after seeing people were happy about 2021 coming : pic.twitter.com/dZ8wgdzQ2A — Moin (@m_Saqlain_w) December 21, 2020

The New Year 2021 is already inspiring funny memes and jokes online with all that's happening, the recent being the US Capitol riots. As much as we all hoped for 2021 to be a better year, the recent happenings state otherwise. Meanwhile, keep up with these memes and jokes to get a respite from these terrible news.

