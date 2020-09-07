Mumbaikars had an early rise today, even though it was unwillingly done. Thanks to the sky roaring thunder! Mumbai and its suburbs witnessed recurrent flashes of lightning and intense thunder with heavy showers of rainfall in the early hours today, September 7, 2020. The rumbling thunder sounded almost like mini-explosion and rain resumed in the city after a few days of hot weather. It was natural for people to take up on social media to express their frightening moment. “Thor, is that you?” this is one of the most common questions on social media, as the lightning and thundering woke up Mumbaikars in the early hours. #MumbaiRains funny memes and jokes once again trend on Twitter, as people share pics and videos of intense thundering and lightning on social media.

Over the past few days, Mumbai witnessed hot weather and the pollution level reportedly rose, as the rainfall reduced. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted last week that parts of Mumbai could witness partly cloudy conditions with the possibility of thundershowers in the evening or late night over the weekend. “On early Saturday morning, radar images showed very intense echoes over Alibag that slowly moved over Mumbai leading to thunder and lightning with light drizzling but faded soon enough. Similar weather is expected on Saturday and Sunday night or Monday early morning,” KS KS Hosalikar, deputy director-general, western region, IMD was quoted saying in the media reports. Latest Meme Templates For Free Download: From Hera Pheri Dialogues to Coffin Dance Video, These Meme Formats Will Help You Make Funny Jokes.

Well, the speculations were correct. Over the weekend, parts of Mumbai woke up to thundering and during the evening as well, the sky was roaring thunder. And on Monday morning too, people witnessed intense thundering and lightning. It was obvious that they would take to Twitter to share their experience with the help of memes and jokes. Some even shared pictures and videos, as rainfall once again resumed in the city.

Check Tweets:

People equating #MumbaiRains & thunder with Thor & his hammer . What about the orignal Thunder diety- Indra with his Vajra pic.twitter.com/8KMYqEsx5Y — Howzat? (@Rowdytweeter) September 7, 2020

Some Beautiful Post-Rain Scene

Mumbai Rains and Memes

Thor, is That You?

Thor Returns!

LOL

Sona hai yaar, Thor, pls shift the thunder and lightning to this afternoon #MumbaiRains #scary pic.twitter.com/65OUy4UyQ7 — Shivangi Shukla (@shivangitweetss) September 7, 2020

Hahahaha

Watch Video:

Intense Lightning

Sure He Did

More Videos:

After a record-breaking rainfall in July and August, September began with a break in rain activity that also increased the humidity in the city. However, as per reports, heavy rainfall is likely to make a comeback, in the coming week.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 07, 2020 09:46 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).