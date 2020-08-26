Short video-making platform TikTok has time and again seen some bizarre trends. Some of them are funny, but some are disturbing and the latest one called 'Trauma Porn', fits in the latter category. As the name says, users are explaining the "trauma" by posing as Holocaust victims. Dressing up, adding bruises and burns to recreate the life of Jews and how they died in the 'Nazi' concentration camps is the premise of these videos. Netizens are obviously not impressed with the idea and have slammed the creators for being so insensitive. Some of the videos of Trauma Porn are shared on Twitter with angry reactions coming in from most people. Instagram Influencers Cash on Coronavirus Outbreak Crisis, Get Slammed For Turning Face Masks Into Fashion Accessories (View Pics).

In the videos, users are pretending to be Holocaust victims who are in Heaven. They explain how they died, some walking out in the cold, some in gas chambers, some bruised and so on. The songs used in the background are "Locked out of Heaven" by Bruno Mars and "Heathens" by 21 Pilots. #Holocaust and #heaven are the common hashtags and shot using the point-of-view videos. People are slamming the users for trending Holocaust on the platform along with their lack of knowledge on the trauma some of them may have to go through. A user has made an entire trend of the Trauma Porn videos and expressed disgust and anger at their way of showing trauma.

@tiktok_us did these girls really cosplay a holocaust victim and narrative for a tik tok.. such a callous mockery of the genocide of millions of jews and other marginalized groups, i feel sick #Holocaust #tiktok #holocaustchallenge (more to follow) pic.twitter.com/ZeDeddkRQ8 — Patricia🏳️‍🌈✡️ (@Mowgli_Lincoln) August 18, 2020

the holocaust and it’s stories are not a fucking trend!! 🤢 pic.twitter.com/KnU8Ga5TSV — Patricia🏳️‍🌈✡️ (@Mowgli_Lincoln) August 18, 2020

i’m sad this has become something people think is okay to practice their makeup and acting abilities with. this is the suffering of millions. pic.twitter.com/86JPOCQ3JV — Patricia🏳️‍🌈✡️ (@Mowgli_Lincoln) August 18, 2020

I REPEAT, this is not something “trendy” nor entertaining to do and watch 😷 pic.twitter.com/P4IL6zPZFE — Patricia🏳️‍🌈✡️ (@Mowgli_Lincoln) August 18, 2020

these are beyond triggering and disgusting (thank you for sharing many of these @koshersemite 😔) pic.twitter.com/fG1xbLCdXZ — Patricia🏳️‍🌈✡️ (@Mowgli_Lincoln) August 18, 2020

There are a lot more videos like this but the point is about turning Holocaust and people's suffering into a trend or a challenge online. Others commented that this is sickening, the people need to be taught about the Holocaust in detail but making such videos is definitely not the way of doing it. A report in The Insider quoted Diane Saltzman, the director of survivor affairs at the US Holocaust Museum, "Imitating Holocaust experiences dishonors the memory of the victims, is offensive to survivors, and trivializes the history." Clearly, people can go to any length to get some views and likes on this app. Some even demanded that the app really needs to be banned because of such content. People are definitely angered with the latest trauma porn and the idea is traumatic.

