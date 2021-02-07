Sunday is probably the happiest day of the week. No kidding, the name of this day is enough to bring a bright smile on your face. This fun Sunday morning has netizens pumped with people sharing amazing happy posts online. Today people are sharing their thoughts and positive vibes under #Sundayfeelings, #SundayVibes #SundayMotivation. Twitter is all about positivity and motivating posts. Sunday morning sees people sharing their holiday pictures as well on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and other social media and they are LIT.

The trends of the day also revolve around the events that the day is dedicated to. For example, Today February 7 is dedicated to Rose day that kickstart the whole Valentine week and therefore a lot of posts, wishes, greetings and memes are going to be dedicated to Rose day. Along with that a lot of single memes and jokes will also be shared along with some viral videos and meme videos.

Well, the morning just started will all these trends but as the day proceeds will be seeing a lot of other trends wrapped around the day. But fret not! Whatever lands on the trending page, you'll surely find it on our viral live blog, that covers trending events from various areas of life. Be it funny memes or any emotional video that netizens can't stop sharing, we will keep you update. So, stay tuned!