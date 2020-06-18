To begin yet another day, netizens are sharing, to what they are best at, thoughtful quotes and Good Morning messages. This is why #ThursdayThoughtsand #ThursdayMotivation are trending on Twitter to start the day with positivity.Check Tweets: Put some grains on rooftops to satiate the hunger of birds. Place water too to quench their thirst and make this noble deed a part of your #ThursdayThoughts and implement it. It will definitely give you peace and bliss. pic.twitter.com/PUbPfMvuZv— Inspirational Notes (@itsinspiring_) June 18, 2020 #ThursdayMotivation



🍃🧡🍃 I wish u lots of laughs, lots of plans & a lot of optimism. I want faith to be your guide to always move forward, towards ur goals. I wish God to guide you in ur steps. And I especially want u to be able to hear it, within ur own heart. 🍃🧡🍃 pic.twitter.com/SgFF3liCVF— ⭐T🅰️R🅰️⭐ (@Taraa2105) June 18, 2020

Happy Thursday, yes we are just one day to get into the weekend mode. Not motivating enough? Then maybe the #ThursdayThoughts and #ThursdayMotivation would help. Positive quotes, images and messages are trending online on Twitter, like regular posts. As we begin into the day, we will keep you updated with the Trending Topics, Viral Videos and Funny Memes of The Day.

June 18 marks quite a few important events around the world. It is the celebration of Autistic Pride Day. Part of the pride month, it recognises the importance of pride for autistic people and its role in bringing about positive changes in the broader society. It is also a fun observance of International Picnic Day on which people enjoy going on picnics and celebrate the whole concept. There is also the International Sushi Day, so expect a lot of yummy sushi pictures on your social media feeds. It is also the World Sickle Cell Day. Of all these days, we will try and keep you updated with the trends.

