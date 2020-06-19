Another day, and another set of motivational messages. Netizens flood Twitter with Good Morning messages and quotes with the hashtag, #FridayMotivation and #FridayFeeling running as top trends on the platform.Check Tweets: Beauty of this day is

it’s giving new hope

when Sun was shading

And hidden from globe

Nothing ever remain same

Sky is again heart-throb#fridaymorning pic.twitter.com/PQ16OkYd2v— सत्यगर्जना🦁 (@Satyagarzna) June 19, 2020 Everything has beauty,

but not everyone sees it. 🦋

Confucius#FridayFeelingpic.twitter.com/wdtKYmOPBO— ~Marietta✌ (@_MariettaDavis) June 12, 2020

It’s Friday, and Twitterati is all ready to finish their deadlines and set all up for the weekend. Although it is not a great time, especially for people in India who lost 20 soldiers at a violent face-off with the Chinese soldiers. Netizens are expected to find alternate ways to keep their peace and spread some positivity across. This is why, #FridayThoughts and #FridayFeels are trending on the microblogging site, Twitter where social media users are beginning their day with hopeful quotes and messages. This is how netizens like to start their day, with positivity. In this blog, we will bring you the trending topics, viral videos and funny memes of the day that netizens are sharing today, on June 19.

It has been a difficult time. While the citizens of India continue their battle to survive the pandemic and mourn the loss of lives who succumbed to the virus. And the news of jawans martyred in the border during the violent clash just shook the citizens. Saluting the spirit and bravery of the soldiers, people pay their tribute and offer condolences to the family the jawans left behind. Amid all these, netizens continue to strive and spread positivity and smile with the help of good thoughts and at times funny video and light-hearted content.

To know what is captivating the netizens, stay in touch with this blog. We will bring you all the updates from the internet as and when they go viral or garner enough attention on social media.