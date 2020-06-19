Malala Yousafzai Completes Her Degree at the University of Oxford on Philosophy, Politics and Economics, Her Plan (for Now) Includes Netflix, Reading and Sleep! View Pics

The youngest Nobel Prize laureate, Malala Yousafzai is done with her degree at the University of Oxford. She was studying Philosophy, Politics and Economics at Britain’s prestigious university. The Pakistani activist who attended Oxford’s Lady Margaret Hall College took to Twitter, sharing this big news and pictures of her celebration with family members. All drenched in cake; the 22-year-old wrote on Twitter that she does not know what’s ahead, but for now all she wants is to enjoy Netflix, some good reading and sleep. The pictures uploaded on Twitter how cheerful and in joy she is along with her family. Followers were quick to congratulate her on her significant achievement and even suggested some great shows to binge-watch on Netflix. Greta Thunberg Meets Her Role Model Malala Yousafzai, Two Activists Share Their Instant Bond on Social Media.

Malala uploaded two pictures—one where she is drenched in cake and the other, where she celebrates her achievement with her family. “Hard to express my joy and gratitude right now as I completed my Philosophy, Politics and Economics degree at Oxford. I don’t know what’s ahead. For now, it will be Netflix, reading and sleep,” reads her tweet. Her post has garnered over 116,000 likes, and it continues to grow, as followers shower their wishes and even sharing some good shows to binge-watch on the video-streaming platform, Netflix. UN Declares Malala Yousafzai Decade's 'Most Famous Teenager.'

View Pics:

Hard to express my joy and gratitude right now as I completed my Philosophy, Politics and Economics degree at Oxford. I don’t know what’s ahead. For now, it will be Netflix, reading and sleep. 😴 pic.twitter.com/AUxN55cUAf — Malala (@Malala) June 19, 2020

Malala shot to worldwide fame when she was a teenager. She is known for human rights advocacy, especially the education for women and children in her native Swat Valley in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northwest Pakistan. For her work in drawing global attention to the threat to girls’ education in Pakistan, in 2014, when she was only 17-year-old, Malala became the youngest Nobel Prize laureate. We congratulate the activist on her big achievement and wish her all the best for future endeavours.

