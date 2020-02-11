Twitterati began yet another day, with motivational quotes and messages. #TuesdayThoughts is seen trending on Twitter with netizens sharing inspirational words to kick-starts the day.Check Tweets: Love can melt the hardest heart,

heal the wounds of the broken

heart, and quiet the fears of

the anxious heart.#tuesdayvibes #TuesdayThoughts pic.twitter.com/EgOWMIwhvD— Nishant Verma (@NishantVerma444) February 11, 2020 Free as a bird 🎶🐦😍#TuesdayThoughts #TuesdayMorning pic.twitter.com/xLkAjgaoWR— Cheryl Scheffer (@CherScheff) February 11, 2020

After a tiring Monday, netizens are glad that they have reached the second day of the week already. Seems most of them managed to sail through Monday blues and come out victorious. And as a new morning has begun, people have taken to social media platforms sending each other good morning wishes. People are also posting motivational quotes and inspirational thoughts with the hashtags #TuesdayMorning, #TuesdayThoughts and #TuesdayMotivation. Funny memes, hilarious GIFs and viral videos have also started doing rounds on social media platforms. And as the day progresses, we promise to keep you updated with everything happening on the internet through this live blog.

February 11 marks various events across the world. It is recognised as European 112 Day to increase awareness about the emergency number '112' which is used across Europe. The day also marks World Day of the Sick wherein prayers are offered to those suffering from illnesses. The day coincides with the commemoration of Our Lady of Lourdes. It was instituted on May 13, 1992, by Pope John Paul II. Since 1993, it is celebrated every year on February 11. International Safer Internet Day is organised by Insafe to promote safer and more responsible use of online technology and mobile phones.

February 11 also marks birthdays of many celebrities across the world. From Anushka Manchanda, Taylor Lautner, Jennifer Aniston, Sherlyn Chopra, Thomas Edison to Mimi Chakraborty are marking their birthdays today. Stay tuned with this blog to know about everything happening on social media platforms. From viral videos, funny memes to the latest trends, we keep you updated with everything on the internet.