#WednesdayMotivation . Make a nice day 😁 😁😁👍 pic.twitter.com/vGh13bPqo5— Shirley (@Shirley93_) February 12, 2020 Stop letting people update you on people and things that have nothing to do with your GOALS.#WednesdayWisdom— Rick Jordan (@mrrickjordan) February 12, 2020 7 BELIEFS OF AVERAGE PEOPLE:



1. There’s always tomorrow

2. It’s always someone else’s fault

3. It can’t be done

4. Life is not fair

5. There’s never enough time

6. Some people are just lucky

7. Easier said than done



Life is too short to be average.

Life is too short to be average.

Be AWESOME!#WednesdayWisdom— Brad Lea (@TheRealBradLea) February 12, 2020

February 12 marks various observances across countries. It is observed as Red Hand Day internationally which highlights the need to stop having child soldiers in military forces. It also marks the birth anniversary of Dayananda Saraswati, the founder of Arya Samaj. Darwin Day is also observed on February 12 which commemorates the birthday of Charles Darwin by highlighting his contribution to science. Sankashti Chaturthi, an auspicious day dedicated to Ganesha is also observed on the same day. It falls in every lunar month of the Hindu calendar on the fourth day of Krishna Paksha.

