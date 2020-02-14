It's a Friday and social media users are finally relieved. People have taken to social media platforms with the hashtags #FridayFeelings and #FridayMotivation on Twitter. While some are sharing good morning wishes others are posting inspirational thoughts and motivational quotes on the internet. From funny memes, GIFs, trending stories to latest Facebook post and tweets, social media is filled with a new set of stories.

February 14 marks Valentine's Day across countries. The day for couples is celebrated with great fanfare in the world. People in relationships prefer to spend the day together with their loved one. They pamper each other by giving them gifts, taking them out on dates by taking a day off from work. On the other hand, Valentine's Day memes and GIFs also trend on social media platforms where people poke fun at singles.

The day also marks various observances across the world. It is also the birthday of popular figures like Madhubala, Sushma Swaraj and Simon Pegg. February 14 also marks the end of Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Week which tries to create awareness about heart disease. It also marks Sexual and Reproductive Health Awareness Day which advocates the need to have safe sex and therefore also focuses on reproductive health.

As the day progresses stay tuned with this live blog for stories from around the world. In the day of social media, it is impossible to miss trends on the internet. Anything and everything has the capacity to go viral today and we promise to keep you top of the social media game.