It's a Wednesday, so that's a time to unleash some mid-week motivation. #WednesdayThoughts, #WednesdayMotivation and #WednesdayWisdom are up on Twitter like every morning. Netizens are wishing every a good morning with the daily dose of positivity, images and thoughtful quotes. We will keep a tab on related trends through the day. In this section, we will keep you updated with the trends and cover the funnier and amusing part on the internet. The day has just begun and we assure you to update you with everything that grabs social media attention throughout the day.

Each day marks some sort of events, holidays or observances around the world. Some of them are festive events in particular countries or just fun celebrations which take place all year around. With October there is already some excitement among people for Halloween 2020. Decoration ideas, costumes, memes are already being shared every now and then online. October 7 marks the fun celebration of National Frappe Day in the US. So people might share pictures of themselves enjoying the beverage.

If we miss out any major trends, fun stories and meme references, we will try and cover the in this section. Internet as a medium is unpredictable for what goes viral and when. It could be an old video that has resurfaced or a simple funny tweet that sparks a new trend. This section is all about the fun aspects online. You can stay updated to this section for the latest meme trends, viral tweets, funny jokes and viral videos.