While it is true that internet can create quite a stir with its slew of misinformation, one cannot deny the fact that it is also a great place when you want a quick escape to get some light-hearted content. Now it’s time again. You must be aware of the ‘How it Started, How It’s Going’ funny meme trend that has taken netizens into a wild ride. It seems like the funny memes and jokes are here to stay. The meme trend which started as couples and their stories have now elated to sports fans, singles and many more. These ‘How It Started, How It’s Going’ are wholesome and you cannot miss any. NBA Finals 2020 Meme Templates: Funny Images to Make Hilarious Jokes That Only True Sports Fans Will Understand.

The ‘How It Started, How It’s Going’ trend initially included couples (it still does) celebrating their relationship as to how it actually began. It was obvious for singles to poke fun at that. Now, the trend sees sports fans. With the NBA Finals and IPL 2020 ongoing, basketball and cricket fans have flooded their timeline with the sports updates, making memes and jokes on how the game started and how it is going. IPL 2020 Funny Memes Template: These 14 Hilarious Jokes and Memes on IPL Season So Far Will Tickle the Funny Bones of Every Cricket Lover.

Again, there are those who are taking the opportunity to acknowledge their hard work from where they began and how it is going. They share before and after photos that show how they succeeded throughout the years. It is sure fun, and you must not miss out on the best ‘How It Started, How It’s Going’ funny memes, jokes, tweets and inspirational posts, that we have compiled below in this article.

Check Tweets:

Im on the late train but How it started vs How its going pic.twitter.com/0QojXjFxKR — 🤍 (@StillSheSmiles) October 6, 2020

Adorable!

How it started How its going Met him at my 2nd birthday party 1991 now we’ve got 2 children and married almost 5 years ❤️ pic.twitter.com/UvWJZAk8ZZ — Sandra Igwe (@sandeeigwe) October 6, 2020

Proud Moment, Then and Now

How it started How its going pic.twitter.com/R3FR3XLbn6 — Ayesha Haleem Adil Sheikh (@ayesha_haleem) October 7, 2020

Aww

how it started vs how its going pic.twitter.com/S5yNOGWlrE — A (@Aqxtra) October 6, 2020

Hahaha

How it started .. How its going..😭 pic.twitter.com/BKVIMsFPw2 — Da Don 🖤. (@WonnJamesss) October 5, 2020

Quite an Upgrade!

How it started vs HOW ITS GOING pic.twitter.com/soenIFghcO — Mahmud Ali (@MahmudMay12) October 5, 2020

KKR Joining the Bandwagon

Wow

How it started vs how its going pic.twitter.com/SFFxQMCHx5 — SafiyaS (@artistsafiya_s) October 5, 2020

How's the Snarl Going?

How it started: How it's going: pic.twitter.com/7OS4QpJONT — Highlight Hoops 24/7 (@HLHoops247) October 7, 2020

Aren’t they fun? So, have you been part of this latest viral trend or not? It is time to take a trip down the memory lane and acknowledge every bit of it. Whether you are single or mingle, sports fan or not, you indeed have come a long way, and this viral trend recognises that significant aspect.

