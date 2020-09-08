It's a Tuesday morning and people have taken to social media platforms with inspiring quotes and motivational thoughts using the hashtags #TuesdayMorning and #TuesdayThoughts. People are posting funny memes, hilarious GIFs on Twitter. Some are wishing others Good Morning and sending positive thoughts. People are also sharing the latest tweets and Facebook posts, viral videos, trending stories and a lot more on the platforms. As the day progresses, we promise to keep you updated with everything happening on the internet. September 8 marks various festivals and events across countries.

It is International Literacy Day which tries to highlight the importance of education and teachers especially during the COVID-19 pandemic induced situation wherein children are studying from their homes using virtual mediums. It also marks World Physical Therapy Day which is observed to generate awareness about the crucial contribution of physiotherapists to make the society, enabling people to well, and independent.

It also marks Pardon Day where people are encouraged to forgive others and let go off resentful thoughts. It is also National Iguana Awareness Day, a genus of herbivorous lizards that are native to tropical areas of Mexico, Central America, South America, and the Caribbean. It is also National Ampersand Day, the logogram &, representing the conjunction "and". It originated as a ligature of the letters et—Latin for "and". Oncology Nurses/Pediatric Hematology Day also falls on the day which recognises the hardworking and dedicated professionals bringing care to patients every day.

September 8 marks the birthday of a number of popular figures and celebrities including Asha Bhosle, Bhupen Hazarika, Reem Shaikh, Indraneil Sengupta, Wiz Khalifa, Avicii, Martin Freeman, Gaten Matarazzo, Parupalli Kashyap, Jos Buttler and Shubman Gill. We wish you all a Happy Tuesday and a great week ahead!