London, May 20: UFO enthusiasts have been buzzing with speculation after a video emerged featuring a sizeable, "rotating" unidentified flying object (UFO) over the UK. On Thursday around 11:30 am, a member of the public captured footage of a floating object as it hovered several hundred feet in the air between Gomersal and Birstall, located in West Yorkshire. The intriguing sighting has sparked a wide range of theories as eager observers attempt to find the nature of the unidentified object.

According to the Mirror, the person who captured the footage of UFO described it as being large, "about the size of a car". After capturing the footage, the amateur videographer wasted no time and promptly uploaded it to a UFO Sightings forum, triggering a wave of speculation regarding the origin of the unidentified object. Among the numerous theories proposed by forum members, one individual speculated that it could be a "spy drone," implying that the floating object might be a surveillance device of some kind. UFO Seen at King Charles lll Coronation? British Photographer Spots Strange 'Alien' Object Hovering Right Above Red Arrows During Aerial Display (Watch Video).

Meanwhile, another participant put forward the intriguing possibility that it could be the elusive "Black Knight," a legendary satellite or spacecraft often associated with UFO folklore. ‘Cosmic Sperm’ Sample Goes Missing After Rare Find, Says Award-Winning UFO Investigator.

The distinct rotation exhibited by the UFO in the footage has fueled excitement and curiosity among enthusiasts, who have put forth various conspiracy theories in an effort to uncover the true identity of this mysterious aerial phenomenon.

The Black Knight satellite conspiracy theory proposes the existence of an orbiting "spacecraft" around the Earth, which some believe has been deliberately concealed. According to promoters of this theory, the Black Knight satellite has purportedly been in Earth's orbit for thousands of years and is claimed to have originated from extraterrestrial sources.

