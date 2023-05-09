A 'UFO' flying over the recently concluded Coronation ceremony of King Charles lll was captured by a photographer. The strange object was discovered by 59-year-old Simon Balson while he was photographing the Red Arrows airborne demonstration. There have been ‘a lot of unexplained sightings’ recently in the region, but Simon claims he has ‘no idea’ what the object is. The Red Arrows are shown in images flying towards the London Mall, but a red object can be seen hovering just above them. Giant UFO-Shaped Cloud Spotted Hovering Over Turkey! The Colorful ‘Surreal Sight’ Confounds Citizens; Watch Viral Video.

British Photographer Spots UFO at King Charles lll Coronation

'UFO' spotted flying over coronation as mystery object seen hovering above Red Arrows 🛸👑 pic.twitter.com/M3ptPyN8Ve — MyLondon (@myldn) May 8, 2023

