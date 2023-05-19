Mumbai, May 19: In a bizarre turn of events, a collection of what has been dubbed "cosmic sperm" has mysteriously vanished from a top-secret government facility. Award-winning investigator George Knapp said 'these identical tiny "reddish" orbs went missing when he sent them to experts at the Atomic Testing Museum in Las Vegas. These otherworldly specimens were reportedly recovered from alleged UFO landing sites witnesses reported seeing alien craft land near Moscow and 1,750 miles away in Kazakhstan.

According to the Daily Star, Russian biologist Yuri Simakov found these "cosmic Sperms" and handed some to Emmy-winning US TV and radio broadcaster George Knapp, a UFO investigator. Yuri believed they were "some kind of biological agent" that could "sprout" into a "being or animal or plant", the report said. Accordingly, Knapp bought them to the US along with him for testing. Russia in Touch With Aliens? Russian Scientists Have Contacted Aliens and Gathered Cosmic Intelligence Using Psychic Skills, Claims UFO Investigator.

Knapp sent the samples to America's Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program. The experts at the facility, however, termed the samples were not biological but had been manufactured with a "high heat instrument" and had a "really interesting" chemical composition. Disappointed by the experts' response, the UFO investigator then sent the samples to Atomic Testing Museum. "It has been four or five years, and they still have not returned them to me," he said. Aliens to Make First Public Appearance on Earth in 2026? 'Time Traveller From Year 2198' Makes Sensational Claims on Arrival of Extraterrestrials.

The incident serves as a reminder of the enduring allure of UFOs and the profound impact their existence could have on our understanding of the universe. Only time will tell if the missing specimens will be recovered or if they will forever be lost to the annals of scientific history.

