A regular beachgoer found an eerie deep-sea creature that washed ashore on Bennar beach near Dyffryn Ardudwy in North Wales. Shell Longmore, after discovering the animal, posted a picture of it on Facebook that read, “I thought I had seen all the local wildlife until I found this – it was a massive shock! It was a strange-looking creature but also very beautiful.” After sharing it on social media, online users called it Shadow Monster from the sci-fi and horror series Stranger Things. After the photo went viral, experts were able to identify the creature as a gaggle of Gooseneck barnacles. Scary Sea Creature With Needle-Like Teeth Washes Ashore Oregon Coast; Viral Photos of The Rotting Animal Will Give You Nightmares!

Take A Look:

When did Demogorgon's start showing up on beaches in North Wales #Strangerthings4 https://t.co/499aSw4Oy5 — Metro (@MetroUK) June 25, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)