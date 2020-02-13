UK Woman Jailed For 2 Years For Trying to Open Plane Door Mid-Air

Woman jailed for opening plane door mid air (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

A British woman has been sentenced to two years in jail for trying to open the door of plane mid-air. 26-year-old Chloe Haines did the unbelievable on a flight from London Stansted Airport to Dalaman in Turkey in June 2019. Eventually, passengers and crew members had to intervene and stop her from opening the door. Two Royal Air Force fighter jets had to be sent to escort the jet back to Stansted Airport. Xiamen Airlines Passenger Opens Plane Door For 'Fresh Air'! 4 Times Passengers Tried Opening Flight's Emergency Exit For Weird Reasons.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays in a statement said, "Ms Haines' behaviour was one of the most serious cases of disruptive passenger behaviour that we have experienced, and we have banned her from flying with us for life." Haines said "I want to die" and "I'm going to kill you all" as others struggled to stop her. Drunk Passenger Kicked Out of Flight for Spitting on Child, Because She Didn’t Want to Sit Next to a ‘F*****g 3-Year-Old’.

For her "extremely disruptive behaviour" that caused the flight to be diverted, Jet2 billed Haines, from High Wycombe, west of London more than $110,000. According to the UK's PAA Media news agency, Chelmsford Crown Court heard how she mixed alcohol and medication before the incident. Prosecutor Michale Crimp told the court that Haines "lunged" to open the door of the plane. She had earlier pleaded guilty to endangering the safety of an aircraft and injuring a crew member. Air New Zealand Kicks Out Female Passenger Who Refused to Heed Safety Instructions.

PA reported Judge Charles Gratwicke said during sentencing, "Those that are trapped in the confined space of the aircraft will inevitably be distressed, frightened and petrified by the actions of those who in a drunken state endanger their lives. For some, it will be their worst nightmare come true."

However, her lawyer, Oliver Saxby QC, said Haines had not drunk alcohol since the incident and had been attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings four times a week. He said, "She wasn't just drunk, she was unwell." Adding that she has mental health problems, he added, "She's disgusted with herself."

Jet2 CEO Heapy said, "We have been leading the industry to tackle the issue of drinking to excess in the airport before flying, as well as the illicit consumption of duty-free alcohol on board the aircraft, for some time. As another busy summer approaches, we look forward to continuing to work with the government and our partners across the industry to ensure that everyone has an enjoyable and comfortable journey without the minority spoiling it."