US Woman Describes Indian TV Soaps Perfectly in This Funny Twitter Thread! Check out the Hilarious WFH Memes

While everyone is self-quarantined in their homes, social media is proof that most of us are getting more and more creative. People who are having work from home are making memes about what exactly are HRs doing at home and how SBI employees would only be eating during WFH. However, in the pool of some really amazing WFH memes and jokes, this Twitter thread from a Twitter user called Samantha (@NaanSamantha) is winning hearts on the internet. Samantha, from the US, who doesn't seem to be an Indian by origin but seems to be married to one, shared a number of pictures of herself completely decked up like she is heading to a gaudy south Indian wedding and made a number of memes using them. Her twitter bio reads: "Learner of தமிழ். Lover of dogs and donuts." Wondering What HRs Do During Work From Home? These WFH Memes and Jokes Should Provide An Answer.

Most of these memes are about how women in the Indian daily soaps do their daily chores, especially during self-quarantine, and social distancing. Some of these also include Indian daily soap women working from home fully decked up from head to toe. We are no alien to the Indian daily soap culture and Samantha is nailing it with the memes. You know how in most of the Ekta Kapoor serials the women stay at home wearing heavy outfits and jewellery like they are headed to a big fat wedding. This US woman describes Indian TV soaps perfectly in this funny Twitter thread. WFH Funny Memes: These Relatable Jokes on Working From Home Will Keep You and Your Coworkers Motivated With Some Humour

How working from home would look in an Indian serial pic.twitter.com/QbaJpFghL1 — Samantha [சமந்தா] 🦁💛 (@NaanSamantha) March 19, 2020

"Ayyy Bhagwan, I've left my notebook in the office." Will Dhanyalakshmi risk the Coronavirus to get her empty notebook from her cabin? Find out tomorrow at 11. pic.twitter.com/yAaT0Bvz1q — Samantha [சமந்தா] 🦁💛 (@NaanSamantha) March 19, 2020

When you see toilet paper is sold out vs when you remember that you dont use toilet paper 🥳 pic.twitter.com/WFAsuhgrF8 — Samantha [சமந்தா] 🦁💛 (@NaanSamantha) March 19, 2020

You already know which girl is the villain pic.twitter.com/uNUgziHHJ2 — Samantha [சமந்தா] 🦁💛 (@NaanSamantha) March 19, 2020

Meenakshi's cousin brother's colleague's aunt's friend's daughter's fiance's thangachi's teacher was exposed to Coronavirus and now she may have it too Find out tomorrow at 10 pic.twitter.com/I72z0HAUDT — Samantha [சமந்தா] 🦁💛 (@NaanSamantha) March 19, 2020

We are totally in love with these funny memes and amid this coronavirus outbreak, such hilarious content online works wonders. Let's keep up with the spirit and not let social distancing blues weigh us down!