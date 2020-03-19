Wondering What HRs Do During Work From Home? These WFH Memes and Jokes Should Provide An Answer

WFH memes and jokes (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Coronavirus (COVID-19) has taken over the world leaving us socially distant from the outside world. While most of us are self-quarantined and not leaving our houses for our own safety, we've also brought our work home. Maximum numbers of companies are providing work from home facility that is helping us finish our office work at home. So if you open your Twitter, Facebook or Instagram RN, you'll see tonnes of WFH memes because that is exactly what we do when any situation comes up. So many funny WFH memes and jokes have taken over the internet and we ain't complaining. Most of these work from home memes are about HRs. Everyone's wondering how exactly is human resource team working from home? WFH Funny Memes: These Relatable Jokes on Working From Home Will Keep You and Your Coworkers Motivated With Some Humour

Well, in all positive spirits, the WFH memes and jokes are legit a treat as we sit at home and all these COVID-19 news has taken over the internet. It is better to LOL at these memes than to be worried about the pneumonia-like, highly contagious disease taking over the world. Without further ado, let's take a look at some of the best memes on the Internet. 'Work From Home' Funny Memes and Jokes Trend Online as Employees Show the Hilarious Side of WFH Amid Coronavirus Outbreak.

WFH is hard. When your co-workers start fighting, there’s no HR to call. pic.twitter.com/paGRNLM3Ee — Kathy Vetter 👩🏼‍💻🚴🏼‍♀️🐶 (@30bike) March 13, 2020

LOL

If you call me with a complaint, I'm going to have to forward you to my WFH Head of HR and he's pretty tired of your calls pic.twitter.com/epf34TWcxg — chris risner (@chrisrisner) March 19, 2020

ROFL

Can't Stop Laughing

Aww

I asked my brother how #wfh was going and this was his response. pic.twitter.com/JnXyKQbsPE — Stephanie (@Steph_MSmith_) March 17, 2020

Hahahah

Strategy for working from home tomorrow #wfh 🏡 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 pic.twitter.com/dZKZ1vgkeK — Sam Webb (@sam_webbQA) March 17, 2020

It is super hilarious! Well, at least the internet is trying hard to keep our mental health stable during the Quarantine period. The fear and panic mellow down on seeing such super funny memes on our timelines, let us have more such humorous posts!