Apple lovers, are you ready for an iCar? If you have been tuned up to the updates of all Apple products, then you'd heard of the giant tech company is turning to developing cars. Reportedly, Apple electric vehicle will begin production in 2024. But a video of supposedly "Apple Car Concept" has surfaced online. The self driving car looks mind-boggling with its spherical wheels and sleek design like their phones, but it is a work of computer-generated imagery (CGI) and not a real car. A TikTok video of Apple's car is going viral and it does look very much real. So those who have believed it to be true are already quipping doubts on the software updates of this hi-tech vehicle. Airpods Max Case is a Bra or a Purse? Apple's Latest Headphones' Smart Case Has 'Bra'ffled Netizens Thanks to Its 'Not-So-Unique' Design (Check Funny Jokes).

A TikTok video by user @riovacci has been shared on Twitter as "Apple car concept." The video shows a silver coloured self driving car with wheels you have never seen before! The sphere-shaped wheels move on track rolling in 360 degrees and a guy is seen getting out of the car, while the car later parks itself. It is a VFX model but very convincing as a real one. On careful observance, you'd see @VFXhd written on the roads. One of the Twitter users said it was a CGI Mercedes-Benz AMG Vision Gran Turismo developed for a game. Well, possibly. Remember the mirco pig Pinky from Tokyo who went viral? It was also a CGI concept. But some have confused this car to be real and have funny reactions ready. With Apple products come the software updates so the reactions are similar.

Check The Viral Video of 'Apple Car' Here:

The video has over 2 million views, 7200 retweets and over 6,000 responses. Check some of the funny ones here:

CGI Game Model

Issa CGI'd Mercedes-Benz AMG Vision Gran Turismo which was originally developed for the video game and appeared in Justice League as Batman's car. 🥱 pic.twitter.com/ddIZpbc8rH — ㄥ乇ㄖ 爪乇丂丂丨 (@Lil_Mr_Dynamite) December 26, 2020

Update Every Two Days

Will this need to be updated every 2 days or car slows down? — TraderSZ (@trader1sz) December 26, 2020

Battery Would Run Up

Battery would probably run out halfway up the M way. Let’s not talk about how long it’ll last when a newer model comes out. Oh and the steering wheel probably separate. — Zizou (@le_ggramm) December 26, 2020

Lol

The charger costs a small fortune and when the new model comes out this one just destroys itself. pic.twitter.com/aQkanxoDE0 — Sarah Sellers (@AnothrHipArtist) December 26, 2020

New Model Incoming...

I bet this car would glitch as soon as a newer version comes out lol — Charles Makinde (@Princewale00) December 25, 2020

And if You Hit a Bump

That shit gonna suck when you hit a speed bump pic.twitter.com/K2zFy8X3Gj — PIMPPY LONG STOCKINS (@Pjizzle4sho) December 26, 2020

As cool as it may look to some, it is not a real car model but a very well-made CGI. So although Apple is working on making cars, this is not it is going to look like. Meanwhile, those with plans to buy it, you rather start saving up from now.

