Animals doing cute things always has an audience online. Videos of animals falling asleep, playing, doing some tricks or just sporting cute expressions always go viral on social media. But on the internet, all that you see may not be true. A video of a micro pig Pinky went viral a last month. The pink piggy was seen balancing on a ball and waltzing through a turnstile on Tokyo metro. And people were mighty impressed with how flawlessly the pig did it. But that's because Pinky is not real at all! Sorry to burst your bubble of happiness, but Pinky is actually a virtual pet created with Computer Generated Interface and 3D animation technique. But the work of artist is so good, it is impossible to believe it isn't real.

The video of the micro piggy pet went viral and people were amused with how it was so perfectly balancing. Well, with technology at play, you can do almost anything right. The Japanese artist has later clarified that Pinky is a virtual pet whose daily life is documented through social media accounts after her name. It is hard to believe that Pinky does not exist for real and it may break some hearts! We have got some videos of this virtual pet. It is similar to the recently gone viral video of baby dinosaur.

Check Video of Pinky Waltzing Through Tokyo Station:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pinky (@_pinky_and_friends_) on Aug 26, 2020 at 7:31pm PDT

Special Skills

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pinky (@_pinky_and_friends_) on Sep 8, 2020 at 7:28pm PDT

Out on The Streets

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pinky (@_pinky_and_friends_) on Sep 25, 2020 at 7:00pm PDT

Pinky Goes Flying

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pinky (@_pinky_and_friends_) on Sep 7, 2020 at 6:30pm PDT

Still Not Real!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pinky (@_pinky_and_friends_) on Oct 1, 2020 at 7:39pm PDT

The more you see of these videos you realise that she is after all a virtual creation. The artist has clarified on the social media accounts that she is a work of a CGI and 3D artwork. But she looks so cute nonetheless.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 07, 2020 12:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).