Apple, the Cupertino based smartphone maker has been reportedly working on its rumoured electric car for quite some time. There have been many speculations and rumours surrounding Apple's first car, which goes by the codename - Titan. Apple electric car project has been subject of massive speculations for last couple of years. Now, a new report from Reuters suggest that Apple electric car is back on track and its production might start in 2024. Apple iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro & iPhone 12 Pro Max Launched; Check Prices Here.

However, the company has not revealed any information about its upcoming EV vehicle & Apple's EV car idea has been a secret in the world of automobiles & technology since 2014. As of now, it is unsure if Apple would build the car itself or will collaborate with auto manufacturing partners.

A new report has suggested that Apple had several talks with vehicle engineers from Porsche, Tesla & others including Alexander Hitzinger, who left the company and returned to Volkswagen Group. The company is also reportedly seeking help from Magna, which has its own EV platform and also helps other companies in the actual production of an EV car.

Apple's Electric car is expected to feature a Monocell battery technology. This could yield more capacity within the same space as a traditional battery layout. Apple always stands out when it comes to amazing technologies thanks to iPhones, Macs and other devices. It would be interesting to see what new could Apple offer with its upcoming EV vehicle & where it stands in the future.

