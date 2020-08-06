The city of Mumbai has been experiencing flooding after a continuous spell of heavy rain from August 5. The city came to a stop with roads submerged underwater at many places. The heavy rains were accompanied by very strong winds which caused the uprooting of trees, falling off billboards, signage and come rooftops at several places across Mumbai. Among all the videos that are being shared online to show the situation of flooding in the city, a video of a dangerously swaying coconut tree is going viral on social media. The exact place is not known but some have said it is from Marine Drive. The coconut tree is moving at a great speed and the force of the wind is scary. But this movement has found some funniest reactions from netizens, making it go more viral.

Heavy rains and winds continue to lash the city regions early this morning. Waterlogging has been reported from several low-lying areas across the city. The India Meteorological Department has predicted intense rainfall along with strong surface winds at isolated places likely over Mumbai till Thursday afternoon. #Mumbaifloods is trending on Twitter with pictures, videos and updates from various regions. But one video that is going viral among all is the dangerously swaying coconut tree. The video shows the speed of the wind and while it is scary to watch, some people have come up with the funniest reactions and jokes on it. Mumbai Rains: Heavy Winds Wreak Portion of DY Patil Stadium, Sway Lights of Wankhede, Bring Down Cladding of Jaslok Hospital (Watch Pics and Videos).

Watch Video of Coconut Tree Dangerously Swaying:

My fav video from these terribly rainy days pic.twitter.com/RHx3jLVkvn — Gaurav (@gauravgjain) August 5, 2020

Possessed!

That palm tree seems to be possessed 🙄 — Priya Rani (@priya_ranii) August 5, 2020

The Tree's Enjoying Good Rock Music

Somebody should play Idhar Chala main Udhar chala in the background 😂 — Vinam Suri (@surivinam) August 6, 2020

An Apt Song

Drunk on Toddy!

When it gets drunk on toddy. — Sai Vishal (@VISHSAI) August 5, 2020

If 2020 Was Happy

HAHAHA!

Sima Auntie will be very happy with such flexibility — gmasky (@gmasky) August 5, 2020

Jhoom Barabar Jhoom

There are a lot of such funny reactions to this video. While it definitely a sign of danger that surrounds us in case of the strong winds and rains, the reactions here give a funny take to it. We urge all our readers to stay in and stay safe.

