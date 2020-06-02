Vodafone Deducts Rs 99 From Customers' Accounts as 'International Roaming', Says 'It Was a Technical Error, Money Will be Credited' as Twitterati Complain

Vodafone erroneously sends message to customers of deducting Rs 99 (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Mumbai, June 3: Several Vodafone customers complained to the operator that Rs 99 has been deducted from their account for international roaming. Few users took to Twitter to point out that the amount was deducted even though they had no international travel history. Soon #Rs99 started Trending on Twitter as people complained to the operator and shared screenshots of the message which they received.

“Dear customer, this is to inform you that a rental amount of ₹99 has been deducted towards International Roaming rental for 30 days,” read the SMS notification, as per screenshots shared some users. Vodafone Idea Issues Clarification on Reports of Google Acquiring Stake in the Telecom Operator, Says 'No Proposal As Reported By Media'.

People complaining on Twitter after receiving the message from Vodafone:

At first I thought It was just me who received this baseless text from @VodafoneIN but really? *Rs99* for what? In this Covid time we aren't going out of home u r saying international roaming? #rs99 #Rs99 #vodafoneIN pic.twitter.com/OVSSwihUf2 — Kalpana Sharma (@KalpanaSharma2) June 2, 2020

And Check the Memes:

The company responded to the tweets admitting that the money was deducted due to a “technical error.” The operator further said that it is crediting the deducted money back to subscribers’ account.

Here's what Vodafone replied:

Hi! We apologize the inconvenience caused. Due to a technical error, Rs 99 has been erroneously charged on your prepaid number. We are crediting the amount to your account. We solicit your cooperation. Stay Home and Stay Safe! - Roy — Vodafone (@VodafoneIN) June 2, 2020

A few days back, Vodafone stock rallied around 35 percent on reports that Google was considering a minority state in the telecom major. However, the operator issued a clarification saying, "Currently there is no proposal as reported by the media that is being considered at the board."