Knowing how to use photoshop is a different skill altogether. You can see creativity like never before. And when humans are significantly confined indoors, they can often come with surprises and their imagination might just blow your mind, or in this case, you will burst into laughter. So, a recent video has taken the internet by storm. A cleverly photoshopped video that features if birds had arms. The birds are captured doing many different things. The activities range from clicking selfies, playing the guitar to dragging luggage, cleaning dishes among many other things. Just as hilarious as it sounds, the video is side-splitting, and netizens cannot stop ROFLing. Bizarre-Looking Bird Caught Climbing Over Church in Italy? Know Truth About Fake Viral Video.

The clip was first shared by CurlyKidLife on his Facebook page and later on Twitter. The caption of the video reads, “If birds had arms.” In the clip, rheas are shopping, turkeys are doing the dishes, penguins are heading to their work, and all other birds are engaged in different kinds of activities. Basically, also doing a few things, that we miss doing. Working out, for example! From Stopping a Crying Baby to Hiding From Them While Working, Funny Videos of Parents and Kids During Quarantine Are Too Cute To Miss.

Watch the Video Here:

If birds had arms... pic.twitter.com/ldawyC9Ibh — Curly Kid Life (@Curlykidlife) July 16, 2020

The video has left the netizens in splits. They praised the photoshop skill of the Twitter user, which helped him create this hilarious result of his imagination.

Netizens Are All in Praise!

i wish i can dw it :( but have this pic.twitter.com/dXs6hZhjLl — 🦜Mr. Caw caw🐦 (@mohamme75249168) July 17, 2020

Oh Yes!

Virginia Tech's been rocking that since the 1890's pic.twitter.com/3FOTSRDbuF — Steve Abler (@SteveAbler) July 17, 2020

How Many of You?

I actually want to see more birds with arms. Starts chanting Birds with arms Birds with arms — Jaba (@JabaAberdeen) July 17, 2020

Some Shared Their Creativity!

Oh my god l love it xD I made some as well in the past! pic.twitter.com/FzXYlvDRwU — ☀️🥖 Kéké 🥖☀️ (@Kekeflipnote) July 17, 2020

Tears Out of Laughter!

I don’t laugh out loud often, but this brought tears to my eyes! 😭 — Paul #WeAreStarfleet (@AndresSloth) July 17, 2020

The idea is not new. In the past too, there have been edited videos that show birds with human arms and legs, doing several works. It is quite fun, and especially, during this time when we are all in the middle of a pandemic, laughter is a necessity, and the Twitter user rightly spread joy with his creativity!

