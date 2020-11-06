Admit it or not, WhatsApp has become a significant part of our lives. Whether it’s those family groups or forwarded messages, hardly a day can go without you scrolling through your WhatsApp chats. However, with the latest update on the Facebook-owned app, things will not be the same as it used to be. After providing a glimpse of how the feature will work once rolled out, WhatsApp has launched its ‘disappearing messages’ feature with a time limit, seven days before the messages gets automatically deleted. Netizens are losing it! It is true that there some WhatsApp chats filled with endless messages that really do not need to be kept, but there is so much emotional connection with your old chats. Right? Whether couples use it as a ‘proof’ during their fight, or just reminiscing old messages, not all old chats are bad. But the messaging app launched its latest feature anyway. From taking screenshots of chats to couples in tears, WhatsApp disappearing messages feature gets hilarious memes and jokes that you cannot miss.

After a lot of tests earlier, the messaging app finally launched, WhatsApp disappearing. The latest feature of WhatsApp will be available in both Android and iOS and will work for both individuals as well as group chats. However, in group chats, the group admins will be able to enable the disappearing messages. According to reports, the disappearing messages feature will be rolled out to its 2-billion plus users during this month. With the latest announcement, comes funny memes and jokes. People are having a field day, poking fun at those who give way too much importance to WhatsApp chats. Let us check out some of the most hilarious tweets going viral online that display internet users’ reactions after WhatsApp decided to roll out disappearing messages.

Check Tweets:

#WhatsApp is launching message disappearing feature. *le snapchat to there users: pic.twitter.com/Rdg6Tuu0Ny — SHUBHΛM (@SHBHM__) November 5, 2020

LOL

#WhatsApp introduces Disappearing feature for chats Le Telegram right now : pic.twitter.com/SwBfJ78frj — Mr. Stark (@Mr_Stark_) November 5, 2020

So Apt!

Disappeared!

It's Not Done

Reading old texts tonights before #WhatsApp's new update pic.twitter.com/Fe2zrlGbD6 — BeingBeeji (@BeejiBeing) November 5, 2020

Hahahaha

#WhatsApp introduces Disappearing feature for chats.. Le WhatsApp messages after 7 days: pic.twitter.com/I4zlvvjSNR — Tweet_Bazz (@itweetbazz) November 5, 2020

Totally

My Friends After Seeing My #WhatsApp Message Disappear: pic.twitter.com/rYR83JAzXp — Gurkanwal Singh (@RealGurkanwal) November 5, 2020

Meanwhile, Those Who Don't Get Any Message!

People crying about #WhatsApp message disappearing..!! *Me who don't get a single msg : pic.twitter.com/vdpAECQyrB — Humourless Normie ⚠️ (@Rishiicasm) November 5, 2020

ROFL

#WhatsApp People who screenshot, seeing others cry about disappearing chats: pic.twitter.com/0CcWcvDnZZ — Mumbling Pens 🖋 (@Writelings) November 5, 2020

It is important to note here that messages will only start disappearing after you turn on the setting, and the ones already on your phone will not go anywhere. In personal chats, either one of you can make messages disappear, and in a group chat, the admin can only make the changes evaporate. So, the WhatsApp disappearing messages feature does not seem that bad!

