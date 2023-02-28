It looks like Hailey Bieber might have just thrown shade at Selena Gomez in her new Instagram Story. Having received a package and putting the solo version of Rema's "Calm Down" over it that didn't feature Gomez, this just comes days after the singer defender Taylor Swift from Bieber's comments and took a sly jab at her in the comments section of a TikTok video. Selena Gomez Puts Feud Rumours With Bella Hadid To Rest, Calls Her #girlcrush (View Pic).

Check Out Hailey Bieber's Story:

Hailey Bieber is being accused of shading Selena Gomez again by posting Instagram story with the solo version of “Calm Down” without Selena Gomez. pic.twitter.com/jJbQPVj2qj — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 27, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)