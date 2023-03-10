Mumbai, March 10: In the world of social media, there are few figures as controversial and enigmatic as Andrew Tate. Known for his unapologetic views and flamboyant lifestyle, Tate has amassed a following of devoted fans as well as haters alike. But who is Andrew Tate, and why has he captured the attention of so many people? After the recent arrests and following claims of lung cancer, the influencer has once again made it to the headlines. But who is Andrew Tate?

Born to a union of British and American lineage in 1986, Andrew Tate emerged as a sporting prodigy. He carved a reputation as a kickboxing virtuoso at the age of 24. The holder of the World Kickboxing Association's cruiserweight title, Tate's sudden rise to athletic supremacy was applauded. Andrew Tate Turned Women Into Slaves, Sexually Exploited Them: Romanian Prosecutors.

Today for some, he is an idol, a man who embodies the values of self-reliance, ambition, and unbridled masculinity. He later switched to entrepreneurship and self-help, building a lucrative empire through various ventures and online courses. But his views on women, race, and politics are deeply troubling. He has been accused of promoting toxic masculinity, spreading hateful rhetoric, and advocating for harmful practices such as dominance training for men. In the year 2017, as a contestant on Big Brother UK, a video surfaced of him beating a woman with a belt. Check Out Who Topped the list of Top-20 Instagram Influencers in 2022: BTS V, Cristiano Ronaldo, Virat Kohli, BLACKPINK’s Lisa – Check Full List of Influencers Ranking Based on Authentic Followers Engagement.

Despite all the controversies, Tate remains a prominent social media figure. He has constantly made homophobic and racist tweets, and his extreme views have garnered him fame and hate in equal measure. In 2020, he was banned from all major social media platforms, including Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube, for violating their terms of service. His banishment from social media has only fueled his mystique, and people wanted to know more. He has since turned to alternative platforms such as Telegram and Parler, where he continues to advocate his views and connect with his followers. His approximate net worth is almost $360 million!

Andrew Tate is currently in jail as he was arrested in December 2022 by the Government of Romania for human trafficking, rape, porn shooting and many other serious crimes. Whether you love him or hate him, there's no denying that Andrew Tate is one of the most fascinating and polarising figures in the influencer world today.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 10, 2023 12:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).