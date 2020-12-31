The Wisconsin Badgers had a great win at the Duke's Mayo Bowl in Charlotte. However, this joy to express the win resulted in loss of their trophy. The football team on Wednesday, December 30 beat Wake Forest in the exhibition game. Graham Mertz finished the game on a high note. But while dancing with the trophy he dropped the football-shaped piece of Lenox crystal on top. The trophy piece shattered on the locker room floor. What's funnier was the quick fix of Duke's Mayo bottle on it later on. History of Cricket World Cup Trophy: Facts and Evolution of Cricket’s Prestigious Title From Prudential to ICC (View Pics & Video).

The Wisconsin Badgers danced to celebrate 42-28 victory but Mertz accidentally dropped the trophy and its football top smashed into pieces. The coach joked, "We just wanted everybody to have a piece of that trophy." Reacting to the same, some netizens had funny reactions too. Video of the trophy breaking are shared online. But looks like there was a quick and apt fix too, the top of the trophy was replaced with Duke's Mayo bottle. Wisconsin Football also shared the video calling it an accident. Russian 'Teacher Of The Year' Award Saw Women Rub on Glass Penis Because of the Strange Phallic-Shaped Trophies! (Watch Viral Video).

Watch Video of Duke's Mayo Broken Trophy:

Check Trophy Smashed Into Pieces:

#Badgess might come home a tad empty handed... it appears Duke’s Mayo Bowl trophy is shattered 😂🤣😭 2020 man.. pic.twitter.com/S8XEv9D4Tg — George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) December 30, 2020

Here's The Coach's Cheeky Statement:

Paul Chryst not giving us an inch when pressed about the trophy 😂 #Badgers pic.twitter.com/Ti8pMTMxk0 — George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) December 30, 2020

Fixed It!

Appears it’s properly fixed, and Graham Mertz is taking the blame 😂 pic.twitter.com/RcJxFfA015 — George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) December 30, 2020

A Video of The Before vs After Trophy:

One more look at it. Graham Mertz the moves, and finding a way to bring Mayo to a trophy 😂 (@stephanbracey2 IG) pic.twitter.com/9mQtrsRmIm — George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) December 30, 2020

Graham Mertz took the blame for the accident and the team going home empty handed. But he even assured, that it will the last trophy he will ever drop. He also showed that his thumb also got a little hurt because of it.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 31, 2020 01:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).